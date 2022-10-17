Read full article on original website
UK Daily Deals: Get 30% Off Keeper Password Security For a Limited Time
It's officially cybersecurity month, so there's never been a better time to reaccess how you treat your online data and presence online. Remember, as beautiful as it is when we all grow more connected, we also grow more vulnerable to data breaches, hackers, and online scams. That means password security has never been more important, and that's why the good people over at Keeper are, for a limited time only, offering a massive 30% discount on their Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family subscriptions.
Deal Alert: Save 37% Off the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box Card Game
Most of the board game deals that go on sale are tried and true classics that were released within the past decade. Occasionally, if the sale is especially good, we'll see some board game deals released within the past few years. It's rare to find a substantial discount on a popular board game released in the current year. Well, today is that rare day. Amazon has the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box for only $31.87. That's a 37% savings. If you missed out on the Kickstarter last year, this is by far the deal you can get.
Best Buy Has the Lowest Price Going on the LG C1 OLED Right Now
The IGN Deals team has always been fans of the LG C1, and based on how many we see in our reporting, so are you. Right now, Best Buy has the best deal going on the 65" LG C1 OLED, beating Amazon and Walmart's prices by almost $100. Best LG...
Aussie Deals: $48 Pokémon Scarlets and Pokémon Violets, Free Fallout 3 GOTY and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Freya—it's Friday! Er...Freya-day...whatever. Let's just cut straight to the best deals of the entire week. At these prices, Pokémons Violet and Scarlet should be Quick Attacked at your earliest possible convenience. I'm also all about Xbox Series X consoles being purchasable again. Lastly, there's a ridiculous amount of (actually worth redeeming) freebies to nab on various formats. Stop reading. Get amongst them.
Best fridge freezer deals for October 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and more
Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear, as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind...
Apple's New 2022 iPad Is Up for Preorder
Apple’s baseline iPad is getting a big upgrade this year for its 10th generation. The 2022 iPad has a new design, a bigger screen, a faster chip, and bold new color options. It also starts at $449, so it got a price bump over last year’s model. It’s available to preorder now (see it on Amazon), and it ships October 26. Let’s dive into the specifics.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
Daily Deals: Big Price Drops on Apple iPad, 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV, Arcade1Up Counter-Cades, 1TB PS5 SSD, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including some big price drops on 2021 Apple iPads now that the new 2022 models have been announced. Other deals include an Alienware RTX 3070 gaming laptop for $1399, an Arcade1Up Super PAC-MAN Countercade for as low as $44.99, a 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1600, and a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $89.99.
Leaked Instagram Feature Reveals That Time is a Flat Circle
Meta is reportedly working on a feature allowing users to add a song to their Instagram profile. The feature was spotted by leaker Allesandro Paluzzi, who tweeted a thread showcasing screenshots of a new "Profile Song" feature. One screenshot shows a new "Music" option in the Edit Profile settings on Instagram and allows you to "pick" a song to be displayed on your profile. Another screenshot from Paluzzi shows that a user's "Profile Song" appears at the bottom underneath the links section, with the song selected being playable when it is set.
Overwatch 2's Latest Skin Is Only Available at McDonalds
Overwatch 2's latest skin is an Epic-grade Tracer costume only available at McDonalds, and seemingly only in Australia. As reported by Dot Esports, developer Blizzard and McDonalds have united for the promotion that rewards the Overwatch 2 "Tracer Lightning" skin to anyone who orders a Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo through the MyMacca's App.
How to Get Destiny 2 Spectral and Manifested Pages
It is time to don your Festival Masks and participate in the Festival of the Lost 2022 in Destiny 2, which runs from October 18, 2022 to November 8, 2022. Candy is not the only reward you can reap during Destiny 2's Halloween Event. By collecting Spectral Pages during in-game events and converting those into Manifested Pages during Haunted Sectors runs, you can complete the Book of the Forgotten to earn secret rewards.
Microsoft Plans Xbox Mobile Storefront To Rival Apple and Google
The UK government's investigation of Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition has revealed the company is currently developing its own Xbox mobile storefront to rival Apple and Google. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft presented documents to the UK's Competition and Markets Authority that claim its purchasing of Call of Duty publisher...
Gamevice Flex Review
The demand for smartphone-based controllers has increased over the past few years, with several companies developing solid mobile gaming controllers. They range from large, Bluetooth-based replicants that sport a “classic” design to split variants that attach to phones in a manner akin to Nintendo’s Joy Con. The aim is to provide a method of play that seasoned players are used to – a feat that the Gamevice Flex accomplishes with ease.
IGN x PLAION A Plague Tale: Requiem Artwork Competition Terms & Conditions
Ziff Davis International Ltd. 1. By participating in the A Plague Tale: Requiem Artwork Competition (the "Promotion") promoted by Ziff Davis International Ltd. (the "Promoter"), you agree to these Official Terms & Conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”). When you enter the Promotion, these Terms and Conditions become a contract between you and the Promoter, so read them carefully before participating. This contract includes, without limitation, an indemnification by you of the released parties listed below and a limitation of your rights and remedies.
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
The Rise of the Dragon: Preview of the House of the Dragon Art Book
HBO's House of the Dragon is a big hit. Even as the series wraps up its first season, Penguin Random House is releasing The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume 1. This hardcover art book gives fans a deeper look at the characters and mythology fueling the Game of Thrones prequel.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
Where to Watch Every Scream Movie Online in 2022
The Scream movies are some of the most iconic film franchises that perfectly blends dark comedy, horror, and mystery. With the most recent entry arriving in early 2022, Scream 5, the series continues to be an influential force in the world of horror movies. So naturally, streaming all of the Scream movies online has been unnecessarily complicated in the past.
No Man's Sky – Switch Performance Review
Creating an entire universe of stars and planets is no mean feat, but Hello Games did just that in the 2016 game No Man’s Sky. However, as monumental a challenge as that was, getting the same universe into the comparatively itty bitty memory and hardware budget of the Nintendo Switch is nothing short of galactic.
