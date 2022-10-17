ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNTNF_0icDBQA300

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said.

Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday.

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said.

In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.

Iowa PBS, which was hosting the debate, said there are no plans to reschedule the event; the campaigns of Hinson and Mathis were unable to agree on a new debate date, the networks said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Florida Times-Union

LaShonda Holloway tries to notch second upset win in race for Congress against Aaron Bean

After LaShonda "L.J." Holloway defied the political odds by winning the Democratic primary in August, she is telling voters she can do it again in November for the newly drawn 4th Congressional District that runs from Nassau County through Jacksonville to Clay County. Holloway faces state Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, in a district that leans Republican...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy