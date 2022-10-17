Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
NFL
NFL and IFAF Bolster Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team in Advance of International Games
The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fourth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Demario Davis, Stefon Diggs, Lamar Jackson, and Taylor Rapp are among the latest to join an all-star team of men...
NFL
RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason
A number of accomplished running backs are set to hit free agency in the 2023 NFL offseason, but their current teams don't have to say goodbye after this season. If a ball carrier has established himself as a key cog in the offensive machine, why allow him to even entertain the idea of playing elsewhere? Instead, give him a new contract!
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers
We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
NFL
Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. But first, a look at 10 rookies drafted outside of the first round who are playing like premium picks ... The NFL Draft is the critical...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 7 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Considering his draft cost, Herbert has been a big disappointment for fantasy so far this season; he has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks and has yet to score 25 points in a game. However, he should have a big week against a Seahawks defense that is allowing the third-most yards per pass attempt and the 10th-most fantasy points in the NFL to quarterbacks. Herbert should have no problem throwing a few touchdowns in this matchup as the Seahawks are allowing 37.0 points per game to opponents on the road in 2022.
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 shutdown cornerbacks: Eagles duo leads group; Sauce Gardner cracks list
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks heading into Week 7. Before we...
NFL
Jim Irsay's comments put onus on other NFL owners to grapple with Daniel Snyder's status
For more than a year, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has been almost entirely out of sight in the NFL. He has not attended meetings with his fellow owners, popping up only a few weeks ago at midfield before Washington's game in Dallas, with one of his very few allies, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is in a kind of strange limbo that was not called a suspension but which made him, effectively, persona non grata in the NFL.
NFL
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule). The Packers have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Aaron Rodgers has not dropped three games in a row since Weeks 11-13 of 2018. That changes Sunday at Washington, as the Commanders hand Rodgers and the Pack another L, with Taylor Heinicke leading the charge in his first start of 2022.
NFL
New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense
Christian McCaffrey is back in the Bay Area, where he became a star at Stanford before leaping to even greater heights in the NFL. It's only right that he stepped off the airplane in Northern California wearing a Stanford hat. The connections don't end there. McCaffrey joins a 49ers team...
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 7: HAIKU EDITION! Josh Allen reclaims No. 1 spot; Aaron Rodgers' slide continues
This week, we're breaking away from our normal QB Index formatting to present our ranking of all 32 starting signal-callers in haiku form. Why? Here's a better question: Why not? Let's go. NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 6 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into...
NFL
Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 finalists
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday the eight finalists for the Class of 2023. The eight finalists are former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, former NFL linebacker Rey Mauluga, former NFL offensive lineman Chris Kemoeatu, former NFL quarterback Tony Banks, former NFL offensive lineman Harry Montague-Field, former NFL offensive lineman Larry Warford and contributor Dr. Edison Miyawaki.
NFL
Statement from Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer, on the NFLPA's Hire of Dr. Sidney Hinds
"On behalf of the NFL, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations and a warm welcome to Dr. Sidney Hinds on his new role as the NFLPA's first Chief Health Equity Officer. I commend the NFLPA for selecting Col. Hinds, whose career of service to country and to patient care is exceptional. I look forward to collaborating with Dr. Hinds to ensure all players are treated with the highest quality care and to advance research through a mutual and continuous quality improvement process."
NFL
After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022
Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. The McCaffrey trade did not shock anyone, of course, as it had been rumored since coach Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10. In order to pry McCaffrey from the Panthers, interested teams would have to make an "overwhelming" offer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last weekend.
NFL
NFL's five best offseason trades/free-agent signings: Unbeaten Eagles struck gold on pair of savvy pickups
Last week, I examined the most disappointing trades and free-agent signings from this past offseason. Today, after big performances from several offseason acquisitions over the weekend, I'm feeling a bit more positive. Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, here are the five best offseason pickups (arranged in alphabetical...
NFL
Chargers' Staley 'going to stay' with J.C. Jackson despite benching: 'We just need to stay patient'
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers benched highly paid cornerback J.C Jackson for what coach Brandon Staley cited as poor play. But the coach noted Tuesday that Jackson remains part of the club's plans moving forward. "We just need to stay patient," Staley said, via the team's official transcript....
NFL
The Evolution of Personnel Groupings and Usage: What is Versatility?
During the 2022 NFL season, more than 60% of offensive snaps have been played with 1 RB, 1 TE, and 3 WR (“11” personnel) and nearly 65% of defensive snaps with 5 DBs (nickel). However, as we hinted in a prior article, the personnel complexities of these groupings go beyond simply counting the number of players with a certain position listed in the roster.
NFL
Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady's sideline outburst: 'That's football'
The Buccaneers, offensively, seem to have lost their way. The 18 points scored in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh stands as proof. An even stronger piece of evidence appeared when Tom Brady scolded the group tasked with protecting him during the Week 6 game. After a series in which Brady was...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Last 4 MVPs looking to bounce back & impactful players despite their stat line
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the last 4 MVPs and how they lost in Week 6. Next, the pair focus on a team that's defense is doing something unique, the Eagles. To wrap up the show, the duo discuss 4 impactful players despite their stat line.
Comments / 0