Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Tom Brady: 'There's No Way He's Enjoying This'
Count former Pittsburgh Steelers great and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger as one of many who believe something is not quite right with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Bucs fell to the previously 1-4 Steelers this past Sunday, prompting Roethlisberger to share his thoughts on...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 7 sleepers
We've hit the seventh week of the 2022 NFL season and what have we learned? As far as I can tell, the only thing we know is that we still don't know much. There are three absolutely, without-a-doubt good teams -- Philadelphia, Buffalo and Kansas City. There's Dallas, which is pretty good, but still has a question or two to answer. The Giants and Vikings are each 5-1 and no one can fully explain how. The Jets are intriguing at 4-2, but because they're the Jets, we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then there's everyone else. The NFL has always strived for parity. After six weeks, it's found it.
NFL and IFAF Bolster Global Flag Football Ambassadors Team in Advance of International Games
The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced the fourth team of Global Flag Football Ambassadors to amplify and support the long-term growth of the game worldwide. Demario Davis, Stefon Diggs, Lamar Jackson, and Taylor Rapp are among the latest to join an all-star team of men...
Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. But first, a look at 10 rookies drafted outside of the first round who are playing like premium picks ... The NFL Draft is the critical...
New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense
Christian McCaffrey is back in the Bay Area, where he became a star at Stanford before leaping to even greater heights in the NFL. It's only right that he stepped off the airplane in Northern California wearing a Stanford hat. The connections don't end there. McCaffrey joins a 49ers team...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play, a full participant in practice
The wait is over for Dallas. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday. Prescott was also officially a full participant in practice. Prescott suffered a fractured thumb during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, which required surgery and an...
NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 7 schedule). The Packers have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era. Aaron Rodgers has not dropped three games in a row since Weeks 11-13 of 2018. That changes Sunday at Washington, as the Commanders hand Rodgers and the Pack another L, with Taylor Heinicke leading the charge in his first start of 2022.
NFL QB Index, Week 7: HAIKU EDITION! Josh Allen reclaims No. 1 spot; Aaron Rodgers' slide continues
This week, we're breaking away from our normal QB Index formatting to present our ranking of all 32 starting signal-callers in haiku form. Why? Here's a better question: Why not? Let's go. NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 6 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is going back on the shelf. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissues from his previous ACL surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. Dobbins, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks. ESPN first...
NFL's five best offseason trades/free-agent signings: Unbeaten Eagles struck gold on pair of savvy pickups
Last week, I examined the most disappointing trades and free-agent signings from this past offseason. Today, after big performances from several offseason acquisitions over the weekend, I'm feeling a bit more positive. Through six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, here are the five best offseason pickups (arranged in alphabetical...
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson feels 'defeated' after benching on Monday night
Defeated is a word cornerback J.C. Jackson used to describe how he was feeling Wednesday inside the Chargers locker room, just two days after he was benched during his team's Monday night win over the Broncos. "I feel defeated," Jackson said. "I just feel like I'm not just being me."
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets
Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question. Wilson is questionable and a "game-time decision" for Denver's game against the New York Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday. The Broncos quarterback suffered the hamstring during Denver's Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21
CB A.J. Terrell (thigh) received no game status for Sunday and is set to play versus Cincinnati. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) is having surgery to remove scar tissue from his previous ACL surgery and will be out 4-6 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Dobbins had been ruled out versus the Browns after missing practice all week.
