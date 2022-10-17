Read full article on original website
Columbus man goes missing, Silver Alert declared
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating the disappearance of Aaron Brenton. He is a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes. Brenton was last seen wearing a white/red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants,...
CPD investigates fatal Indianapolis Road car accident
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday night accident where a female pedestrian was fatally struck by a car. Law enforcement responded to the crash near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m., per CPD spokesperson Lt. Matt Harris. The driver of the vehicle involved, Bersain...
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
Columbus Fire Department trains at 21st Street and Central Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is conducting training sessions at a house in the area of 21st Street and Central Avenue through Saturday. CFD Public Information Officer Capt. Mike Wilson says the instruction and coaching will include forcible entry, search and rescue, and ventilation training. For...
Greenwood’s ‘Monster Mash’ is Friday evening
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Area residents are invited for Halloween festivities as the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual trick-or-treat event, Monster Mash, this Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. The fun happens at Craig Park, on Smith Valley Road. Costumed attendees will enjoy music, hayrides, bounce houses,...
Donner Park hosts Halloween Fall Fest
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department invites you to Donner Park for some family fun and a trip down the Donner Trick-Or-Treat Trail at this year’s Halloween Fall Fest. The celebration is this Saturday, October 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. and festivities include a...
State partners with Purdue, IU for government cybersecurity assessments
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Office of Technology has partnered with Purdue Indiana Universities (IU) in an unprecedented agreement to provide cybersecurity assessments for local governments across the state. Under the arrangement, Purdue’s “cyberTAP” and IU’s Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research staff and students will analyze the cybersecurity posture of...
