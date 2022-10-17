Read full article on original website
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Get This Swag To Wear To The Lighting of Rudolph In Lufkin, Texas
Visit Lufkin has now set a date for the lighting of Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit. The City of Lufkin is making a full day of festivities leading up to the big moment. Vendors will be lining the downtown streets for the event that starts at 2 pm on December 3, 2022. It's being billed as a shopping extravaganza, and they have also made plans for all your favorite local area food trucks to attend.
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
What Could The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Mean For Nacogdoches, Texas?
For a town the size of Nacogdoches, there are many places to get groceries. We have two Krogers, three Brookshire Brothers (Express included), La Michoacana, a Walmart Supercenter, and the little Walmart. Those are just the major players and it doesn't even take into account all of the dollar stores,...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles, two commercial vehicles, and a truck towing a trailer were involved in the crash that happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive at around 8:54 a.m.
TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla
For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
Heritage Festival: Art And Culture Collide In Downtown Lufkin, Texas
All kinds of local East Texas performers and Native dancers will be filling downtown Lufkin at the Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Join the festival from 2 pm to 8 pm. There will be many regional food trucks to pick from at the festival featuring food from all...
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
“The prior mayor and the prior people, they were doing a great job and they were doing the best that they could. But it was a little bit choppy and it was a very large rate increase very suddenly in the middle of a drought.” says current Murchison Mayor Alisa Griffis. And when Griffis stepped in, she saw the need to make that change for the community.
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
First clinic to provide medical cannabis in Nacogdoches opens
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new medical cannabis pick up spot in Nacogdoches. “East Texas Medicinal Meds " is located off North University Street. It’s the area’s first clinic to provide medical cannabis. Under Texas law, the only cannabis legal for...
East Texas school districts to receive nearly $930K to improve safety
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures. The districts that received grants include: Diboll Independent School District – $234,956 Westwood Independent School District – $194,907 White Oak Independent School District […]
Don’t Miss the Sassafras Festival Saturday in San Augustine, TX
The 32nd Annual Sassafras Festival takes place this Saturday, October 22 in downtown San Augustine. The event features numerous fun family events and activities. I'll get to a rundown of the events in just a moment, but first... Where Did The Name Sassafras Come From?. Sassafras is just one of...
Updated animal ordinance in Lufkin restricts sales, truck bed travel
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved updates and additions to the city’s animal services ordinance, according to city spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. Additions to the ordinance include the restriction of selling or giving away animals in public places and the requirement of owners to secure animals traveling in a truck bed or other open vehicles.
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
Car reported stolen in the 90s pulled from pond in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s was pulled from a pond in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. The car was first spotted with a drone and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS divers in retrieving the car. It was pulled from the […]
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
