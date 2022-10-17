ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal Reached To Build New NFL Stadium: Report

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly reached a deal with Mayor John Cooper to build a new, domed stadium in downtown Nashville, sources with knowledge of the deal told Axios ' Nate Rau .

An official announcement, which will provide details on a financing plan, is expected to "come as soon as Monday following months of negotiations," Rau reports.

The stadium is expected to be located east of Nissan Stadium's current location near Interstate 24 as part of the recently approved redevelopment plan for the East Bank waterfront neighborhood in downtown Nashville.

The Titans are reportedly expected to bring about $800 million in private revenue, sources with knowledge told Axios .

The stadium is also expected to be funded through government sources, including $500 million in bonds form the state and a 1% tax on all hotel room rentals in Davidson County, as well as sales taxes collected both within the new facility and in the surrounding 130-acre campus along the East Bank.

The deal could, however, face a tough battle from Nashville's Metro Council, which has been cautious about making another big investment on tourism.

A new, domed stadium would make Nashville a serious contender to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours taking place in the winter months, which has alluded the rapidly growing tourism destination in the past.

The outdoor Nissan Stadium has served as the Titans' home since 1999, with the franchise playing at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Tennessee Oilers during the 1998 NFL season, following their move to Nashville from Houston.

Comments / 139

Tim. Bennett
4d ago

Football is supposed to be played outside on a grass field.Its done that way in Green Bay Pittsburgh and Cleveland....much worse weather there than Nashville.

Reply(37)
39
E-Man
4d ago

The worst part about this is the tax payers are going to pay to build the stadium. These players and owners get payed millions and the tax payers build where they play. This doesn’t make sense.

Reply(5)
23
J Rome
4d ago

A) there's nothing wrong with the current Titans stadium. it's right on the riverbank easily walkable from downtown you can see it from downtown there's a pedestrian bridge that goes right to it.B) there are already several domed stadiums in downtown Nashville I'm not sure where you would build a third. there is already a Hockey Arena and a Soccer Arena.C) if downtown is on the West Bank and the current stadium is on the East bank and you're building the new stadium east of the old stadium it would not be downtown and it would not be on the riverbank.I suppose some common sense some basic understandings of geography and someone who has actually been to Nashville could have been a help to this article

Reply(3)
24
 

