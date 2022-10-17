ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
City of New Bedford Fort Taber Dance Series schedule

“Fort Taber Dance Series, sponsored by Mayor Jon Mitchell, continues Sunday, October 23, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Admission is free; proceeds from the Snack Bar refreshment sales goes to support the New Bedford Host Lions Club.” -City of New Bedford.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
First Source mandates the hiring of PVD residents but the city refuses to enforce it

On Wednesday over two dozen Providence residents gathered outside the office of Mayor Jorge Elorza on the second floor of City Hall to “expose the fact that Mayor Elorza and the City Council have refused to enforce the First Source ordinance for many years.” First Source is a program set up in 1986 to benefit the working class and low-income communities of Providence by providing jobs and job training at businesses in Providence benefitting from abatements from the city. Businesses that receive $25k or more in city loans, subsidies or tax breaks and have four or more employees are required by law to hire Providence residents. The businesses are not complying, said those in attendance, and the city is not enforcing the ordinance.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson named “Person of the Year”

“Today Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson announced that he has been named “Person of the Year by the Prince Henry Society of Massachusetts—New Bedford Chapter. Hodgson was recognized for his outstanding leadership and service to Bristol County for providing resources and promoting public safety. The award was presented...
New Bedford Health Department to host forum on health disparities in the region

The New Bedford Health Department and the Health Equity Compact (HEC) will be hosting the Color of Care – Southeastern MA Health Equity Forum to discuss solutions to health disparities in our region. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the New Bedford Whaling Museum at 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA.
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
