Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Plymouth's 'Halloween on Main' Promises Sweet Treats, Pumpkin Decorating & More!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
One Day Only: This Free Trick-or-Treat Event Will Include Over $400 in Costume Contest Prizes!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of October 24, 2022 – October 28, 2022, and they are as follows:. • Contractor (KR Rezendes, Inc.) will continue roadway and sidewalk work at MassDOT’s Hathaway Triangle project located at the newly signalized intersection of Hathaway Rd x Nauset St.
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
capeandislands.org
A new study warns of miles of roads on South Coast and Cape Cod flooded during regular high tides
A new report finds that towns on the South Coast and part of the Cape will be severely impacted by flooding during regular high tides within the next 3 decades. The Trustees of Reservations looked at coastal communities surrounding Buzzards Bay and Narragansett Bay. That includes 14 communities from Falmouth and Bourne to New Bedford and Fall River.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford Fort Taber Dance Series schedule
“Fort Taber Dance Series, sponsored by Mayor Jon Mitchell, continues Sunday, October 23, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Admission is free; proceeds from the Snack Bar refreshment sales goes to support the New Bedford Host Lions Club.” -City of New Bedford.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department announces grand reveal for completed mural project
“The ‘Friends of Cape Verdean Culture Committee,’ of which Lt. Scott Carola is a member, is proud to reveal the end result of its “Band club” mural project this Friday, October 21st, at 3 pm, at 185 Acushnet Ave. Last year, the committee was formed with...
NECN
Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
Uprise RI
First Source mandates the hiring of PVD residents but the city refuses to enforce it
On Wednesday over two dozen Providence residents gathered outside the office of Mayor Jorge Elorza on the second floor of City Hall to “expose the fact that Mayor Elorza and the City Council have refused to enforce the First Source ordinance for many years.” First Source is a program set up in 1986 to benefit the working class and low-income communities of Providence by providing jobs and job training at businesses in Providence benefitting from abatements from the city. Businesses that receive $25k or more in city loans, subsidies or tax breaks and have four or more employees are required by law to hire Providence residents. The businesses are not complying, said those in attendance, and the city is not enforcing the ordinance.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson named “Person of the Year”
“Today Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson announced that he has been named “Person of the Year by the Prince Henry Society of Massachusetts—New Bedford Chapter. Hodgson was recognized for his outstanding leadership and service to Bristol County for providing resources and promoting public safety. The award was presented...
Sparks Fly In WBSM Bristol County Sheriff Debate Between Hodgson, Heroux
Longtime Republican Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson and his Democratic challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux met for the first time as candidates on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight and faced off in a fiery two-hour debate that contained equal parts policy discussion and personal attacks. The first hour of the debate, the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Health Department to host forum on health disparities in the region
The New Bedford Health Department and the Health Equity Compact (HEC) will be hosting the Color of Care – Southeastern MA Health Equity Forum to discuss solutions to health disparities in our region. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the New Bedford Whaling Museum at 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA.
Warwick to install 10 license plate recognition cameras
The city council passed an ordinance Monday night that regulates the use of the devices.
Missing New Bedford man found
Police thanked everyone who shared the department's social media post and their support.
ABC6.com
Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
Car gets stuck in Warwick sinkhole
City workers in Warwick are looking into what caused a sinkhole to open up in a roadway Thursday morning.
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
