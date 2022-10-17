Read full article on original website
German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shutdown
German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
Bitcoin price hits 1-week lows as Fed rate hike rumors unsettle market
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped further below $19,000 on Oct. 21 as rumors circulated over the United States Federal Reserve. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD abruptly dropping before the Wall Street open, hitting lows of $18,660 on Bitstamp. A recovery took the pair higher, and it was attempting...
New Fidelity report flags ‘stark contrast’ between Bitcoin and fiat currencies
Bitcoin’s (BTC) future may “stand in stark contrast to the rest of the world,” asset manager Fidelity Investments predicts. In a recent research piece, “The Rising Dollar and Bitcoin,” released Oct. 10, Fidelity Digital Assets, the firm’s crypto subsidiary, drew a line between Bitcoin and other currencies.
Bitcoin faces tough daily resistance as BTC price matches UK pound volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) showed no signs of a breakout on Oct. 20 as tantalizing sideways action dragged on. Analyst: Bitcoin range "congested and critical" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD firmly rangebound at around $19,000 overnight, moving only around $400 up or down. United States equities opened with...
Here’s what could spark a ‘huge BTC rally’ as Bitcoin clings to $19K
Bitcoin (BTC) sagged with United States equities at the Oct. 19 Wall Street open as markets awaited tech earnings. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $19,000 after falling steadily overnight. Still trapped in a tight range, the pair offered few cues to traders seeking advantageous short-term...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Here's how Bitcoin pro traders plan to profit from BTC’s eventual pop above $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) entered an ascending channel in mid-September and has continued to trade sideways activity near $19,500. Due to the bullish nature of the technical formation and a drop in the sell pressure from troubled miners, analysts expect a price increase over the next couple of months. Independent analyst @el_crypto_prof...
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
Bitcoin’s discount to hash rate highest since early 2020 — Mike McGlone
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin’s (BTC) relative discount to its high hash rate in October — the largest since the first quarter of 2020 — could soon see Bitcoin return to “its propensity to outperform most assets.”. In an Oct. 19 Twitter...
New York-based forex broker Oanda launches crypto trading services in US
New York-based multi-asset trading services Oanda has launched a new cryptocurrency trading service in the United States. This latest addition, developed in partnership with regulated blockchain infrastructure provider Paxos Trust Company, is designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios in a secure environment. The...
Voyager customers could recover 72% of frozen crypto under FTX deal
Customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital may be able to recover 72% of the value of their accounts under a tentative deal with FTX US, according to court documents. However, United States bankruptcy judge Michael Wiles during a court hearing said the tentative sale would not be final until it receives the approval of Voyager’s creditors and he approves the bankruptcy payout plan, saying during the court hearing:
Major client demand was the ‘tipping point’ for BNY Mellon’s crypto services
BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince says “client demand” was the “tipping point” that ultimately led to the bank’s launch of institutional-focused crypto services last week. BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank, became the first large bank in the country to offer custody of institutional clients’ Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) on Oct. 11.
3 reasons why Quant Network’s QNT token may have topped after 450% gains since June
The price of Quant Network (QNT) eyes a sharp reversal after an impressive 450% rally in the past four months. QNT’s downside outlook takes cues from a flurry of technical and on-chain indicators, all suggesting that investors who backed its price rally have likely reached the point of exhaustion.
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
There were vast discrepancies in crypto markets during Q3: Report
According to a new report published by cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinGecko, several interesting anomalies surfaced in cryptocurrency markets during the third quarter. Although the digital asset industry witnessed heavy sell-offs earlier this year, its overall market cap increased by around $100 billion compared to Q2. While in the past, crypto...
Low hash price, soaring energy costs spell tough Q3 for Bitcoin miners
Energy problems in North America and Europe and prevailing market conditions have spelled another bleak quarter for Bitcoin (BTC) mining operators on both continents. The latest Q3 mining report from Hashrate Index has highlighted several factors that have led to a significantly lower hash price and higher cost to produce 1 BTC.
3 reasons why DeFi investors should always look before leaping
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
Crypto adoption: How FDIC insurance could bring Bitcoin to the masses
Over the years, several cryptocurrency companies have claimed that deposits with them were insured by the United States Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as if they were regular savings accounts. While so far, no crypto firm has been able to offer depositors this type of insurance, some speculate it could be the key to mass adoption.
Crypto Biz: Bear market claims another casualty
Three Arrows Capital. Celsius. Voyager Digital. The list of crypto bankruptcies, shutdowns and trading freezes has been endless in 2022. And the year isn’t over yet. This week, German crypto bank Nuri urged its users to withdraw funds ahead of the company’s planned shutdown in December — at least Nuri’s users were given proper notice.
Price analysis 10/19: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
The lack of a decisive catalyst and the strength in the United States Dollar Index (DXY) has kept the recovery of risky assets under check. Bitcoin (BTC) remains stuck inside a tight range, searching for that elusive breakout. The longer the time Bitcoin spends inside the range, the greater will be the eventual breakout from it.
