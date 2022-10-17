Read full article on original website
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Beal's late bank shot gives Wizards 102-100 win over Chicago
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first home game since signing a massive contract to stay in Washington, Bradley Beal was patient most of the night. At the end, however, it was pretty obvious who would have the ball. “I told myself, I’m going to get a shot, I’m going to make the shot,” Beal said. Beal’s leaning bank shot with 7.4 seconds remaining gave Washington a 102-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in its first home game since a five-year deal worth up to $251 million kept the star guard with the Wizards.
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Cavs-Bulls Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.
Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida. “Look, they are a heck of a team,” Point said. “They are fast, are skilled, it’s always a tough night. And they are always fun games. They are high-flying, but always tight checking. It was a cool game and you always have to be ready. It was nice to win, but there’s still plenty to work on.”
Dodgers Insider Says LA Needs to Address the Ninth-Inning Bullpen Situation
Dodgers insider David Vassegh told Petros & Money that Los Angeles needs to take a cue from the Padres and lock down the ninth inning.
