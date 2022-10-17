Read full article on original website
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care. The order...
