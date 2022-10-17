They will find a way to raise your taxes on this and it is nothing McMaster did to accomplish. The federal government passed a infrastructure bill and that is where there money can from. They probably have money left over to line there pockets on top of it. The false hope of your government. All lies here, nothing to see.
listen everybody when the government or the state or the city said they have paid something off don't think you're going to get a break have you ever given a child a credit card and only told them to get $4 worth of candy they come back with a whole handful and your card is empty.. this is what happens when you give the state or the city money they find a way to spend it and then turn around and tell everybody that it was put to good use but we also need money for another project meanwhile they have the money for it but they want to line their pockets for another free for all on our pockets
it ought to be paid off because apparently they didn't get enough the roads are still in bad shape and not enough roads for the traffic
Comments / 32