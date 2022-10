Baylor students come from every state and 100+ countries, and after graduation, they fling their green and gold afar in countless locations around the world. When Baylor alumni recognize one another in the wild — in the airport, on vacation, in the workplace, etc. — there’s a shared understanding of who they are. The Baylor experience shapes each Bear in different ways, but one thing we have in common is a love for the green and gold!

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO