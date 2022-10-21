Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
houstoniamag.com
The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires
Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 20 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022
Bring the ghouls and goblins out for the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, get spooked at events around Houston, watch the trio of Sanderson Sisters outdoors, see vintage aircraft soar above the crowds, celebrate Día de los Muertos, and more.
realtynewsreport.com
In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
houstononthecheap.com
Best Haunted houses Houston 2022 – 10 scariest places near you for this Halloween season!
If you’re looking for a hauntingly good time, Houston has some of the best Haunted Houses in Texas. Prepare to get scared stiff this season with haunted trails and asylums, open most weekends in October. We’ve compiled a list of the most ghoulish scream-fests around. Grab your tickets...
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Father lying in bed shot in face during drive-by in north Houston, police say
Police say the father was inside his home sleeping when the shooting happened, and multiple teenage children were inside the house at the time, too.
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight
A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m. A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.
HPD officers have to spend $2K to buy own guns, bullets, handcuffs
Handcuffs are also something rookie officers have to pay for. Eyewitness News looked into that reason and how it may be harming recruiting.
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
While it remains to be seen whether Houston or Philadelphia will finish the job in four or five games, H-Town will have to make room for Philly's bird gang.
World Series 2022: Homefield advantage paves way for MMP watch parties for Games 3, 4, and maybe 5
New round of baseball, but same drill as the ALCS. We have your connection to vouchers to see the middle three games of the World Series.
cw39.com
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest
This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
AdWeek
Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
5 Houston restaurant and bar patios for lounging with your dog
Your pooch is not just an afterthought at these restaurants and bars.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
Comments / 2