ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Neighborhood Safety Tracker

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQN49_0icCmXwq00

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoniamag.com

The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires

Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 20 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: October 24 to 30, 2022

Bring the ghouls and goblins out for the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. This week, get spooked at events around Houston, watch the trio of Sanderson Sisters outdoors, see vintage aircraft soar above the crowds, celebrate Día de los Muertos, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight

A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m. A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston. Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m. HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

This homegrown coffee shop has a mini empire in town, and the GOOF area is home to one of its locations. Get a jump on the day with lattes, pour overs, and cold brews paired with all-day breakfast bites, from bacon, egg and avocado stuffed breakfast tacos on corn tortillas with housemade cilantro cream to a ham and brie croissant kissed with apple butter. Also up for grabs? Churro doughnuts.
HOUSTON, TX
AdWeek

Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
156K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy