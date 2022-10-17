ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer on curbing crime

 2 days ago

Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer (D) to discuss his strategy that has helped reduce violence in the City of Chester.

They talk about the collaboration needed which he, the Mayor and many other law enforcement leaders have made happen to address crime.

The Panelists continued the conversation and gave their thoughts on what it will take to stop the escalating gun violence happening in our region.

They moved to discuss the upcoming midterm election and how the new Supreme Court Ruling on mail-in ballots will have an effect on voting, plus a back-and-forth on the Pennsylvania Senate Race each sharing the pros and cons of both candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

The Panelists:

George Burrell

Donna Gentile O'Donnell

Christine Flowers

David Dix

