Springfield, MA

Westfield Center to Host Harvest Festival for Residents and Families

WESTFIELD — Westfield Center will host a harvest festival for all of its residents, families, and employees on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at 60 East Silver St. in Westfield. In addition to games, face painting, refreshments, vendors, and raffles, Westfield Center will also welcome Ginger,...
WESTFIELD, MA
‘Exploring Pregnancy and Childbirth in the Jewish Pale of Settlement’ Opens at Yiddish Book Center

AMHERST — The Yiddish Book Center, located on the Hampshire College campus in Amherst, announced the opening of its latest visiting exhibition, “Exploring Pregnancy and Childbirth in the Jewish Pale Settlement” by artist Debra Olin. Olin’s large-format monoprint collages take inspiration from the 1912-1914 ethnographic questionnaire produced...
AMHERST, MA
Square One’s Annual Pumpkin Farm Fun Day Slated for Oct. 21￼

SPRINGFIELD — Nothing says “happy fall” for children better than having their own pumpkin to decorate. And through the generosity of donors, Square One children will once again enjoy this seasonal tradition. With support from Springfield BID, the Apple Place, and Square One volunteers, the front lawn...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

