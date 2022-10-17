An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested two individuals off a dirt trail behind a residence off Little Arthur Ridge Road on Monday afternoon October 17, 2022 at approximately 2:33 PM. The arrests occurred after Deputy Richie observed a blue colored Chrysler Town & Country minivan travel onto KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road , 3 miles north of London, nearly hitting the front end of Deputy Richie’s patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned heading in the opposite direction (as Deputy Ritchie activated his emergency equipment) and the suspect vehicle drove at speeds in excess of 95 mph on KY 3434 traveling past Pittsburg Park crossing the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic and proceeded to flee North on 25, north on Highway 490, turning onto Litton Town Road, then onto ArthurRidge Road onto Little Arthur Ridge Road and then traveled behind a residence down a dirt trail before striking a tree and coming to rest.( a total of approx.. 9 miles) (Deputy Richie noted that as the vehicle attempted to flee that it passed in no passing zones, on the shoulder of the roadway several times disregarding numerous traffic control devices and traveling at speeds up to 98 mph, operating the minivan extremely recklessly.)

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO