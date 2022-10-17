Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city. Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.
fox56news.com
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
agdaily.com
q95fm.net
KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man
Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
q95fm.net
Middlesboro Man Arrested Following Chase With Deputies
A man out of Middlesboro was arrested on Wednesday morning after sheriff’s deputies say he led them on a chase and attempted to crash into one of their cruisers. Deputies spotted 38-year-old Joe Leon Bullins, of Middlesboro, traveling along US-25 East. Deputies recognized Bullins as having outstanding warrants and...
wymt.com
wtloam.com
UPDATE: No Children Were On Laurel County School Bus Involved In Crash
An update on a story we ran earlier: A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver of a pickup involved was taken to a hospital in another vehicle. The bus driver was not taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
fox56news.com
Madison County Sheriff, KSP launch High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s something you should do multiple times a day, putting on your seat belt before driving off. But not everyone in Kentucky is following the ‘Click it or ticket’ law. This is causing more accidents and injuries in rural communities. Thanks...
WTVQ
Somerset police welcome new K-9
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset police welcomed its newest member to the department, K-9 Joker. Joker is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was brought in from Mexico and is trained and certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, evidence recovery and tracking, according to a Facebook post from the department.
q95fm.net
Middlesboro Man Killed In Workplace Accident
A man from Middlesboro died on Monday, following a workplace accident. 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp, of Middlesboro, is said to have been working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His boy was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The...
wymt.com
Missing Whitley County man found safe, Golden Alert canceled
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. The Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday evening. Pryor was found by his family in Pine Knot. Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man last seen at the Whitley County Detention Center. 58-year-old Charles Pryor was last seen Monday afternoon at the Whitley County Detention...
wymt.com
Work begins on Panbowl Dam project, lane closed on KY-15
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Work has started on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. Concerns were raised about the dam’s stability following flooding in February 2021 and July 2022. The project closed the northbound lane on KY-15 between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive...
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Related Charges Following Police Chase
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested two individuals off a dirt trail behind a residence off Little Arthur Ridge Road on Monday afternoon October 17, 2022 at approximately 2:33 PM. The arrests occurred after Deputy Richie observed a blue colored Chrysler Town & Country minivan travel onto KY 3434 at Starr Hill Road , 3 miles north of London, nearly hitting the front end of Deputy Richie’s patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned heading in the opposite direction (as Deputy Ritchie activated his emergency equipment) and the suspect vehicle drove at speeds in excess of 95 mph on KY 3434 traveling past Pittsburg Park crossing the double yellow lines multiple times nearly striking oncoming traffic and proceeded to flee North on 25, north on Highway 490, turning onto Litton Town Road, then onto ArthurRidge Road onto Little Arthur Ridge Road and then traveled behind a residence down a dirt trail before striking a tree and coming to rest.( a total of approx.. 9 miles) (Deputy Richie noted that as the vehicle attempted to flee that it passed in no passing zones, on the shoulder of the roadway several times disregarding numerous traffic control devices and traveling at speeds up to 98 mph, operating the minivan extremely recklessly.)
wymt.com
West Knox Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of another longtime member
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Knox Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of another longtime member. Deputy Chief Steve Mayer died Monday, October 17. Mayer was a member of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department since 1990. The department has lost two firefighters in less than two...
lakercountry.com
Sheriff’s Office receives COPS grant
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office announced a grant yesterday that will provide funding to hire another deputy to the office. Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston announced yesterday that the office received a grant for more than $106,000. The grant comes through COPS, or Community Oriented Policing Services through the...
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
wymt.com
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
