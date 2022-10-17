State Recognizes Massachusetts Disability Employment Awareness Month, Launches NextGen Careers￼

Read full article on original website
healthcarenews.com
Baker-Polito Administration Announces SNAP Nutrition Education Vendors￼
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced the four organizations that have been selected as the Commonwealth’s new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Nutrition Education Program (SNAP-Ed) vendors: Ascentria Care Alliance, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the University of Massachusetts Extension Nutrition Education Program, and the YMCA of Greater Boston.
