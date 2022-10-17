ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bump Jonas
4d ago

how is it possible for someone Born in an American territory to Not be a citizen while a Foreign person born on American soil gets citizenship?

Jeffrey Cunningham
4d ago

The article conveniently leaves out that the government of American Samoa as well as the American Samoa’s non-voting delegate in the US House of Representatives are against this.

