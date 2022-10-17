ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football winners and losers after obliterating Vanderbilt

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Winner: Quarterback play

It didn’t matter who was playing quarterback for Georgia on Saturday. Both Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck looked at ease carving up the Vanderbilt defense.

Bennett didn’t take long to get into a grove, completing 18 of his first 20 pass attempts. Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He also didn’t turn the ball over in the win for Georgia.

It was a return to the Bennett we saw in the first three games of the season, as opposed to how he played against Missouri and Auburn.

“He made some better throws early,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I thought he’s played well. He just hasn’t made the throws early. That one over the middle to Marcus early really helped him. He had the one high one to Darnell over the middle. Outside of that, I thought he had good middle. He did a good job throwing into the zone.”

