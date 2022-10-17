ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

‘Man, you go pitch your heart out:’ East Windsor’s Aaron Civale gets Cleveland’s call to pitch ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

The Yankees and Guardians have played out their AL Division Series to a full count, a winner-take-all fifth game to be played at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

For Cleveland, the ball, perhaps the season, will be in the hands of East Windsor’s Aaron Civale, named to start by manager Terry Francona.

“It will be Civale,” Francona said Sunday, when asked for his plans for a potential Game 5. The Guardians, after winnings Games 2 and 3, had a chance to clinch the series, but lost to the Yankees, 4-2.

“I think everyone pictures moments like this when you play this game,” Civale told reporters in Cleveland . night, “but I think just taking it one day at a time, one pitch at a time, going in there and focusing on enjoying it is going to be important.”

Francona has been keeping Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) in reserve for this eventuality. He was on the injured list three times this season, but rejoined the Guardians’ rotation in late September and made four starts, pitching 22 innings, allowing only 15 hits and eight earned runs, with two walks and 23 strikeouts. He looked more like the Civale who started the 2021 season with a 10-2 record before a series of injuries.

Civale, 27, who pitched at Loomis-Chaffee School and then at Northeastern, reached the majors with Cleveland in 2019 , with a career mark of 24-21 and a 4.09 ERA. He has made five starts against the Yankees, going 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA. In 2022, he allowed six runs in three innings in a loss in New York on April 24, but in Cleveland on July 2 he held the Yankees to three hits and two runs through six inning, leaving with two runners on base, who eventually scored, in the seventh.

Francona, with his strong and deep core of relievers well rested, would be looking for four or five effective innings from Civale on Monday, then turn it over to the bullpen.

“I think he’ll be just fine, just fine,” Francona told reporters in Cleveland after Sunday’s game. “I told him, I said ‘Man, you go pitch your heart out.’ I said don’t you worry about when we take you out. Just keep pitching until we take you out. He seems like he is in a good place.”

Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, when he struck out nine in six innings against Kansas City in the regular season finale. He was not on the roster for the Wild Card series vs. Toronto, but was lined up to start Game 1 vs. the Yankees if the Guardians had to use three starters vs. The Blue Jays. Cleveland swept, so Civale was available in relief early in the Division Series, but not called upon.

“I feel like I’m mentally locked in,” Civale told The Courant after Game 1, “which is where I want t be, what I want to maintain. I think it’s just important to keep that mindset, and trust the physical is there.”

The rainout on Thursday forced the Yankees and Guardians to play four days in a row, so Francona doesn’t have the option of pitching his ace, Shane Bieber, who started Game 2 on Friday, in this deciding game. It falls instead to Civale, who features a big breaking curve ball, the kind that has given the Yankees problems. Aaron Judge, who broke the AL record with 62 home runs in 2022, is 3-for-13 vs. Civale, with no home runs and four strikeouts.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-10 with two homers against Civale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Durant breaks late tie with 3, Nets top Raptors 109-105

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night. Durant’s 3 gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 17. VanVleet’s jumper with 38 seconds left brought the Raptors within one. But Royce O’Neale’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left wrapped up the victory.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy