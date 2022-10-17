‘Man, you go pitch your heart out:’ East Windsor’s Aaron Civale gets Cleveland’s call to pitch ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees and Guardians have played out their AL Division Series to a full count, a winner-take-all fifth game to be played at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

For Cleveland, the ball, perhaps the season, will be in the hands of East Windsor’s Aaron Civale, named to start by manager Terry Francona.

“It will be Civale,” Francona said Sunday, when asked for his plans for a potential Game 5. The Guardians, after winnings Games 2 and 3, had a chance to clinch the series, but lost to the Yankees, 4-2.

“I think everyone pictures moments like this when you play this game,” Civale told reporters in Cleveland . night, “but I think just taking it one day at a time, one pitch at a time, going in there and focusing on enjoying it is going to be important.”

Francona has been keeping Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA) in reserve for this eventuality. He was on the injured list three times this season, but rejoined the Guardians’ rotation in late September and made four starts, pitching 22 innings, allowing only 15 hits and eight earned runs, with two walks and 23 strikeouts. He looked more like the Civale who started the 2021 season with a 10-2 record before a series of injuries.

Civale, 27, who pitched at Loomis-Chaffee School and then at Northeastern, reached the majors with Cleveland in 2019 , with a career mark of 24-21 and a 4.09 ERA. He has made five starts against the Yankees, going 1-3 with a 4.78 ERA. In 2022, he allowed six runs in three innings in a loss in New York on April 24, but in Cleveland on July 2 he held the Yankees to three hits and two runs through six inning, leaving with two runners on base, who eventually scored, in the seventh.

Francona, with his strong and deep core of relievers well rested, would be looking for four or five effective innings from Civale on Monday, then turn it over to the bullpen.

“I think he’ll be just fine, just fine,” Francona told reporters in Cleveland after Sunday’s game. “I told him, I said ‘Man, you go pitch your heart out.’ I said don’t you worry about when we take you out. Just keep pitching until we take you out. He seems like he is in a good place.”

Civale hasn’t pitched since Oct. 5, when he struck out nine in six innings against Kansas City in the regular season finale. He was not on the roster for the Wild Card series vs. Toronto, but was lined up to start Game 1 vs. the Yankees if the Guardians had to use three starters vs. The Blue Jays. Cleveland swept, so Civale was available in relief early in the Division Series, but not called upon.

“I feel like I’m mentally locked in,” Civale told The Courant after Game 1, “which is where I want t be, what I want to maintain. I think it’s just important to keep that mindset, and trust the physical is there.”

The rainout on Thursday forced the Yankees and Guardians to play four days in a row, so Francona doesn’t have the option of pitching his ace, Shane Bieber, who started Game 2 on Friday, in this deciding game. It falls instead to Civale, who features a big breaking curve ball, the kind that has given the Yankees problems. Aaron Judge, who broke the AL record with 62 home runs in 2022, is 3-for-13 vs. Civale, with no home runs and four strikeouts.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-10 with two homers against Civale.