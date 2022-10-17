ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, KY

Wave 3

18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Coroner identifies driver involved in I-64 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel. The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the identity of the driver involved in the early morning collision on I-64. Officials say 26-year-old De'Quantae McGowan lost control of his car while traveling...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have charged a man after they determined that he intentionally set a fire which destroyed a warehouse in the Clifton neighborhood. Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
1077 WRKR

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WKYT 27

Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
LEXINGTON, KY

