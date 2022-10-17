Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
WHAS 11
Louisville program prepares burial for ashes found in bag
A passerby saw an urn in a dumpster and wanted to do what they thought was the right thing. Scatter them.
Louisville Community Grocery close to securing millions in city funding
It’s been more than two years since the city set aside $3.5 million for a grocery store. Officials could approve an agreement next week.
WHAS 11
Master P gets key to city of Louisville
Percy Miller was given the key by Mayor Greg Fischer and activist Christopher 2X. He said he's honored to receive the key and plans to continue helping kids.
National group lowers gas to $2.07 for Louisville drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the cost of fuel slowly rises again, one national group cut gas prices at a local gas station to nearly $2 on Thursday. "God is good all the time! All the time!" Nita, a resident in West Louisville, shouted. "This was really a blessing for me because I was on E!"
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
Wave 3
Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking to identify a man who died earlier this week. According to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight, the man is Caucasian, 5′7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He is between 40 and 50 years of age, has brown eyes and short brownish hair with balding.
Wave 3
‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
WHAS 11
Coroner identifies driver involved in I-64 crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastbound I-64 lanes have now reopened following a fatal crash near the Cochran Tunnel. The Jefferson County Coroners Office has released the identity of the driver involved in the early morning collision on I-64. Officials say 26-year-old De'Quantae McGowan lost control of his car while traveling...
wdrb.com
Gas station near downtown Louisville offers $2.07 a gallon for limited time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in cars were lined up Thursday on Broadway near downtown Louisville in hopes of an inexpensive fill up. Boone's Shell gas station on East Broadway dropped the price of gas to $2.07 a gallon for an hour and a half, $1.76 cheaper than the state average for a gallon of gas.
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
Wave 3
Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of...
WHAS 11
WATCH | At least 10 cows run wild at Cherokee Park in Louisville
By noon, Louisville Metro Police say six cows had been secured. Four others were corralled and being "moooved along."
Wave 3
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels. Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae...
Wave 3
Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators have charged a man after they determined that he intentionally set a fire which destroyed a warehouse in the Clifton neighborhood. Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
wdrb.com
Ordinance could give neighbors voice in shutting down nuisance properties in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If there's a nuisance property attracting criminal activity or danger, neighbors may soon have a voice in shutting them down. Right now, if there are complaints about a property involving shootings, drugs, thefts or other issues, the owner is cited by the department of codes and regulations.
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
WKYT 27
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
Comments / 0