PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Barcelona 'gleaming example' Pique shouldn't be whistled - Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez launched a staunch defence of Gerard Pique after the defender was whistled by supporters during his side's 3-0 win over Villarreal on Thursday. Pique, 35, replaced Jules Kounde in the 78th minute of the LaLiga match at Camp Nou to the sound of jeers from his own fans.
Under-pressure Juventus cruise to 4-0 win over Empoli

Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season. Juventus, who grabbed a 1-0 derby victory at Torino last time out, moved up one place to...
German soccer's gender problem: Why women are missing from top jobs, and those fighting for change

The recent Women's European Championship had millions of Germans and many millions more across Europe glued to their television screens. In Britain, the final between England and Germany, which was played in front of a record crowd of 87,192 inside Wembley Stadium, drew an average of 11 million television viewers and a 66% audience share. The tournament felt like a breakthrough moment for women's football in Europe, but will it lead to sustainable change and possibly true equality in football?

