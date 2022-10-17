Read full article on original website
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
ESPN
PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
ESPN
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on during win over Tottenham - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo was seen leaving the bench before the end of the 2-0 win over Spurs on Wednesday and later left the stadium before Ten Hag and the United squad had returned to the dressing room.
ESPN
West Ham goalkeeper Sophie Hillyerd on POTS, the condition 'that nobody else can see'
West Ham United goalkeeper Sophie Hillyerd says that the last 12 months have been like nothing she's ever experienced before. "Nobody can tell," she told ESPN. "When you're having a bad day, they think, 'Why is she struggling today?' People are going 'come on Soph, run,' and I'm thinking, 'I can't.'
ESPN
Barcelona 'gleaming example' Pique shouldn't be whistled - Xavi
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez launched a staunch defence of Gerard Pique after the defender was whistled by supporters during his side's 3-0 win over Villarreal on Thursday. Pique, 35, replaced Jules Kounde in the 78th minute of the LaLiga match at Camp Nou to the sound of jeers from his own fans.
ESPN
Under-pressure Juventus cruise to 4-0 win over Empoli
Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season. Juventus, who grabbed a 1-0 derby victory at Torino last time out, moved up one place to...
ESPN
German soccer's gender problem: Why women are missing from top jobs, and those fighting for change
The recent Women's European Championship had millions of Germans and many millions more across Europe glued to their television screens. In Britain, the final between England and Germany, which was played in front of a record crowd of 87,192 inside Wembley Stadium, drew an average of 11 million television viewers and a 66% audience share. The tournament felt like a breakthrough moment for women's football in Europe, but will it lead to sustainable change and possibly true equality in football?
ESPN
Eilish McColgan's 10,000m new British, European records invalidated due to course error
Eilish McColgan's 10,000-metre British and European records set at the 2022 Great Scottish Run have been invalidated due to a human error that meant the course was 150m too short. The 31-year-old, who is reigning Commonwealth Games champion, finished in 30 minutes 18 seconds, but a human error meant the...
