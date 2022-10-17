Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers
While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 7: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Here come the rookies and wily veterans who won't go away. In Week 7, fantasy football managers can rely on the young and unproven as well as familiar faces who still have value in the latter stages of their careers. To avoid the bye-week blues, fantasy managers will scour the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays
It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
Bleacher Report
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Says Team Isn't Selling Young Core After McCaffrey Trade
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team isn't planning a full-blown fire sale following Thursday night's blockbuster trade of running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. "This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell," Fitterer told reporters Friday. The second-year GM added it would take...
Bleacher Report
How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey to Wear No. 23 After Trade from Panthers to 49ers
New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will shed No. 22 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey will wear No. 23, per ESPN's Field Yates. The number was previously warn by practice squad running back Marlon Mack, who was spotted sporting a No. 36 jersey in practice Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Bleacher Report
Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks.
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey Trade 'Not Just a One-Year Rental,' 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers aren't planning for running back Christian McCaffrey to be a "one-year rental" after trading for the Carolina Panthers star Thursday. "I don't think this is something we would look into if we thought it was just for this year," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. "I think Christian with his contract is gonna be around here a little bit. It's not just a one-year rental."
Bleacher Report
49ers' John Lynch 'Glad' Rams Didn't Finalize Trade for Christian McCaffrey
Count San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch among those who are pleased the Niners managed to beat out the Los Angeles Rams in the sweepstakes for running back Christian McCaffrey. Lynch, who acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023...
Bleacher Report
LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over. Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down. "Here's how it...
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece
It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Best Position Units in College Football Right Now
As the 2022 college football picture comes into clearer focus, it's easier than ever to identify the top teams and their strengths. If a team is going to surge into the College Football Playoff or compete for its conference championship game, it needs to have dominant positional units. Plenty of those exist this year, led by a pair of dynamic receiving corps.
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report
Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request
Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."
