ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade to 49ers

While much of the NFL world was focused on Thursday night's Arizona Cardinals win over the New Orleans Saints, another NFC West team stole the spotlight with the first true blockbuster in-season trade before the November 1 deadline. The San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 7: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Here come the rookies and wily veterans who won't go away. In Week 7, fantasy football managers can rely on the young and unproven as well as familiar faces who still have value in the latter stages of their careers. To avoid the bye-week blues, fantasy managers will scour the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Hitting 2023 Free Agency Who Are Earning Major Paydays

It’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming free-agency class. General managers around the league already have short lists of players they are hoping to sign, but some may no longer fit the budget after breakout years. Several players have gone from relatively unknown entities to stars...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

How Geno Smith Has Resurrected His NFL Career In Seattle

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts all play in the NFC. Yet as we approach the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, the conference's highest-rated passer is none other than Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith. Smith was essentially left for dead by the professional football community...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey to Wear No. 23 After Trade from Panthers to 49ers

New San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will shed No. 22 following his trade from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey will wear No. 23, per ESPN's Field Yates. The number was previously warn by practice squad running back Marlon Mack, who was spotted sporting a No. 36 jersey in practice Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey Trade 'Not Just a One-Year Rental,' 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says

The San Francisco 49ers aren't planning for running back Christian McCaffrey to be a "one-year rental" after trading for the Carolina Panthers star Thursday. "I don't think this is something we would look into if we thought it was just for this year," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday. "I think Christian with his contract is gonna be around here a little bit. It's not just a one-year rental."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

49ers' John Lynch 'Glad' Rams Didn't Finalize Trade for Christian McCaffrey

Count San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch among those who are pleased the Niners managed to beat out the Los Angeles Rams in the sweepstakes for running back Christian McCaffrey. Lynch, who acquired McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023...
Bleacher Report

LSU HC Brian Kelly Says Instant Replay 'Ruining the Game'

LSU head coach Brian Kelly hasn't changed his opinion on instant replay within a few days to think things over. Speaking on his weekly radio show (h/t Koky Riley of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser), Kelly said replay reviews are "ruining the game" because they slow things down. "Here's how it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece

It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Best Position Units in College Football Right Now

As the 2022 college football picture comes into clearer focus, it's easier than ever to identify the top teams and their strengths. If a team is going to surge into the College Football Playoff or compete for its conference championship game, it needs to have dominant positional units. Plenty of those exist this year, led by a pair of dynamic receiving corps.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
Bleacher Report

Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request

Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy