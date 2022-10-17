Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week. Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood crushed Bennettsville (S.C.) Marlboro County 50-22 on Friday. Cisse caught five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed twice for 24 yards. He also got a lateral from a teammate on defense and it took it to the end zone.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO