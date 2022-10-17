ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: NC State commit Tamarcus Cooley

ROLESVILLE — NC State senior commit Tamarcus Cooley was able to show his all-around abilities in leading Rolesville (N.C.) High to a 35-6 win over Raleigh Millbrook on Oct. 7. Cooley played on all three units, but particularly shined with his man-to-man coverage. NC State projects him in the...
RALEIGH, NC
Scarlet Nation

Top 10 things to watch at Countdown to Craziness

Here’s what I’ll be tracking and keeping an eye on at Duke’s preseason event. Our first look at Duke’s men's basketball team comes Friday night with the program’s Countdown to Craziness event at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Introductions are probably required for a team with 11...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

NC State football commitments in action — Week 9

Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week. Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood crushed Bennettsville (S.C.) Marlboro County 50-22 on Friday. Cisse caught five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed twice for 24 yards. He also got a lateral from a teammate on defense and it took it to the end zone.
RALEIGH, NC
Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: NC State senior target Chris Peal

CHARLOTTE — NC State senior cornerback target Chris Peal is set to decide at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout will pick among NC State, Michigan, South Carolina and Georgia. The Wolfpack have been targeting Peal since offering him June 25, 2021, with cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell the point man on his recruitment. He officially visited NC State on Sept. 10-11.
RALEIGH, NC

