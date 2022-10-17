MISSOULA, Mont. - Utah-based company Al's Sporting Goods is acquiring Bob Ward & Sons, a sporting goods store based in Missoula, Al's Sporting Goods announced Thursday. “We have approached this deal more like a merger than an acquisition,” Jason Larsen, President of Al’s Sporting Goods, said in a release. “We are thrilled to welcome the current staff to the Al’s family, and will work to preserve the Bob Ward & Sons name, reputation, and legacy throughout the state of Montana.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO