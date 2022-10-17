ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Gianforte, unions announce state employee pay plan proposal

Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Following extensive bargaining, Gov. Greg Gianforte and public employee unions this week reached an agreement for the state pay plan, according to...
Governor Gianforte Unveils Agenda To Improve Health Care Access and Lower Costs

BILLINGS, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte this morning shared elements of his health care agenda for the 2023 legislative session and the year ahead, emphasizing the need to increase access to affordable, high-quality health care. “Creating greater, and better, access to health care and lowering Montanans’ costs for care...
More equipment tax reforms could attract businesses, advocacy group says

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Gianforte's plan to provide more relief from the state's business equipment tax could attract more businesses to Montana, according to one small business advocacy group. The governor said earlier this month that he wants more reforms to the business equipment tax when the...
Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session

Idaho Chief Clerk of the House Carrie Maulin, left, at her podium in the house chambers on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for the Idaho Capital Sun) A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun.
Record fish caught in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Drug overdose deaths up 20% in the state, woman shares her struggles with addiction

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For years the pandemic has dominated news headlines but in the United States, there is another health crisis happening... drug overdose deaths. October is national substance abuse prevention month and across the state of Montana, there has been a 20% increase in drug related overdose deaths in the last year, which is the 8th highest increase nationwide.
Utah-based retailer acquiring Missoula-based Bob Ward & Sons

MISSOULA, Mont. - Utah-based company Al's Sporting Goods is acquiring Bob Ward & Sons, a sporting goods store based in Missoula, Al's Sporting Goods announced Thursday. “We have approached this deal more like a merger than an acquisition,” Jason Larsen, President of Al’s Sporting Goods, said in a release. “We are thrilled to welcome the current staff to the Al’s family, and will work to preserve the Bob Ward & Sons name, reputation, and legacy throughout the state of Montana.”
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming launching Mobile STEM Learning Center

HELENA, Mont. - The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming are launching a Mobile STEM Learning Center. Spectrum announced it is giving a $15,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant to the organization to improve access to STEM programs for girls. The Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming are planning on using...
California Fiscal Watchdog Candidate Faces Heat Over Finances

On her campaign website, Malia Cohen, the Democratic candidate running to become California’s chief financial officer, promises to “uplift California’s women and working families,” and ensure that “addressing equity is the cornerstone priority of her office.”. In the “issues” section, however, Cohen makes no mention...
PA Is the Epicenter of Democrats’ Political Spending

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro’s overflowing campaign coffers underscore the importance of Pennsylvania to national politics—and the influence of government unions in elections. With four weeks remaining until the mid-term elections, Shapiro reported raising a whopping $25.4 million in his latest campaign-finance report, bringing his total to a...
