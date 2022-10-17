Read full article on original website
Voters could open up Missouri’s marijuana market. New entrants would face challenges.
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
This Is How Much Money Missouri’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
Legal marijuana leads Missouri ballot issues in November election
This November's ballot has five statewide ballot issues, the most prominent of which would legalize recreational marijuana and expunge some criminal records. The post Legal marijuana leads Missouri ballot issues in November election appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
Missouri Attorney General leads 19 state coalition in launching investigation into six major banks over ESG investing
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office and 18 other attorneys general have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance. The banks under investigation include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. Missouri, Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas are leading states in this investigation.
Amendment 3 would legalize marijuana use by adults
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Issue. Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will have the opportunity to make the possession and recreational consumption of small amounts of marijuana legal for adults in the state. According to the Missouri Secretary of State's office, a yes vote on Amendment 3 would "legalize the...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
The dry bed of the Arkansas River near the Santa Fe Trail crossing at Cimarron, Kansas. The Ogallala aquifer groundwater levels in much of western Kansas started dropping in the 1950s as pumping increased, according to the Kansas Geological Survey (File Photo / Max McCoy). An agency charged with conserving...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
Recreational marijuana supporters, opposition plea their cases before election
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - You’ve most likely seen the stores popping up in corners across our region. Right now, many of those cannabis stores are medical only. However, depending on what happens in the November election, anyone over the age of 21 could legally buy pot in Missouri. “I...
Highway patrol sends cease and desist after feature in Legal Missouri 2022 ad
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent a cease and desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022, the primary group advocating for the recreational sale of marijuana, after the patrol was featured in an advertisement for Amendment 3. MSHP issued a statement on social media Wednesday against the patrol's...
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For those who are free and to those who’ve lost their freedom, America’s addiction continues to kill. Missouri’s latest action to cut off fentanyl and the like, may not be working. Changes to curb overdoses, drugs, and contraband from getting behind bars is taking heat. This comes after Missouri’s Department of Corrections (DOC) banned physical mail for prisoners.
Gov. Mike Parson won’t mass pardon state marijuana charges, but Missouri voters could
While Gov. Mike Parson’s office says he does not intend to issue a mass pardon for state marijuana offenses, Missouri voters could pardon some offenses themselves by approving a constitutional amendment in November. Amendment 3, known as Legal Missouri 2022, would legalize marijuana in the state for those 21...
Missouri Danger? Over 400 Quakes Along New Madrid Fault in 2022
I've done some earthquake map and learned that there have been more than 400 earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault so far in 2022. But, does this mean Missouri is in danger? Spoiler Alert - No, it really doesn't. The New Madrid Fault Zone is a fascinating area to watch...
Local expert shares upcoming changes for Missouri Voters
The Missouri Election is coming up in less than a month so KOAM's Ty Parks spoke with local experts to learn what lies ahead.
Missouri Voters to Decide on Amendment 1, Which Would Enable More Investments by State Treasurer
(MISSOURINET) – One of the proposed amendments to the Missouri Constitution would allow the State Treasury Department more flexibility to invest state money. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick supports the measure, saying it will enable the state to invest in bonds issued by local governments:. Fitzpatrick says allowing the state to...
Medical marijuana advocates press legislators to change law over objections by Kansas police
Todd Scattini, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, says legalization will help veterans. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
