Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, but it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying and must make other changes to its plans. The ruling came in response...
KVIA
El Paso demobilizes Migrant Welcome Center due to decrease in migrants sent to City
EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management is demobilizing the Migrant Welcome Center by the end of Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a city spokeswoman. The spokeswoman cites the new Department of Homeland Security's policy to return unauthorized Venezuelan migrants back to...
KVIA
Mayor Leeser denies pressure to not declare emergency over migrant crisis: calls decision collaborative
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser once again denied he was pressured not to declare an emergency crisis over the migrant surge in a statement released Thursday. The controversy erupted over a New York Post article that said the White House pressured the mayor not to declare a state of emergency due to fear it would make President Biden look bad.
