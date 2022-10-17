ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Morning Roundup: Recovering from Patriots hangover

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
There is no other way to put it other than that the Cleveland Browns got outclassed in every phase of the game by the New England Patriots. They made a push late, but too many mistakes marred any chance at a comeback as an onside kick was recovered with a body part out of bounds, a muffed punt crushed any hope, and an underwhelming defense continues to underwhelm.

As the Browns now fall to 2-4 on the season, their hopes of even a whiff of the playoffs land directly on this upcoming two-game stretch against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. If they can win both against division rivals, then we are back in the ballgame.

Before we jump ahead, however, there was a ton to cover from yesterday in this Browns Morning Roundup.

What can we take away from this ugly loss?

There is one massive takeaway from this game: the Browns were outmatched and outclassed by the Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. And this could be understandable if the Browns were not making the same mistakes on two phases of the game that they have made all season.

The train is too far off the tracks for defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. The Browns may not have a better option internally, but there is no doubt the situation could not get worse by relieving these men of their duties. It is up to Stefanski to do his job and be the boss.

Browns left the game banged up

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller leaving the game in the first quarter was the most glaring injury the Browns faced on the day and the only one that Stefanski mentioned during his post-game press conference.

However, Myles Garrett’s shoulder is still not right after his car accident, as it has been evident on film and during live viewings against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Patriots. Garrett, however, continues to tough it out, giving his all for this team and still coming away with two sacks.

Right tackle Jack Conklin also came out of the game late, but that may have been more of a precautionary tale as he looked slightly limp. Conklin more than likely could have kept playing, but with the score the way it was, the Browns played it safe to save him for another week.

With the Baltimore Ravens up next, the Browns do not look to be in poor shape with injuries, but could certainly be healthier.

There were a couple things worth celebrating yesterday

I am personally a major detractor of feeling the need to end on a high note, but yet here I am.

Despite the horrid start to the 2022 season, positive lights are shining through on this football team. There is only one on the defensive side of the football in Myles Garrett, but he continues to be everything one could want in a Cleveland Browns’ football player. Playing through a very raw shoulder, Garrett played from start to finish and was rewarded with his second sack of the game. He is also now the franchise’s leader in career sacks after yesterday’s performance.

Tight end David Njoku continues to be a bright spot as well, as his breakout campaign is well underway. Adding another 53 yards through the air, Njoku has been this team’s most consistent threat down the field. He and wide receiver Amari Cooper continue to be the top two targets in the passing game and hold that fort well.

Donovan Peoples-Jones has also continued to prove his doubters wrong, as he continues to show glimpses that he can be a long-term second wide receiver on this roster. He makes tight window grabs look routine, and has been a trustworthy target on third down.

With back-to-back games against AFC North rivals, the season is certainly on the line. These bright spots will need to continue to step up big for the Browns.

