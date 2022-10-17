Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
“Any idea what’s going on?”
Looks like some activity at the former 7-11 at 7th and Rhode Island. Any idea what’s going on?”. On June 24, 2020 this 7 Eleven suffered a fire. Anyone hear who’s coming?. Missed Connection – 6th & I. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Ted...
Washington City Paper
D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No Contact Order
When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 21-23
WASHINGTON — Make the most of your free time and the beautiful fall foliage by getting out and about this weekend, checking out all of the fun activities the DMV has to offer!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check...
WTOP
Washington International Horse Show to return to Prince George’s Co.
After more than 20 years, the Washington International Horse Show, one of the biggest horse shows in North America, is set to return to Upper Marlboro, Maryland. There are centuries worth of equestrian tradition in Prince George’s County, and even if there’s not as much farmland as there once was, the county is still home to big competitions and a number of competitors.
Washingtonian.com
Halloween Decorations in Georgetown Are to Die For
Another perfect fall weekend, another chance to set up spooky decorations! Not to be outdone by the residents of Capitol Hill, Georgetown residents also have gone all out in preparation of All Hallow’s Eve. Here are some of our favorite displays so far, just as a burst of fall colors has arrived.
Washingtonian.com
Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities
For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
spoonuniversity.com
5 Places to Eat With Your Parents in Georgetown
There is nothing college students love more than free food. So, the next time your parents take the journey to Georgetown, encourage them to treat you to one of these five delicious D.C. restaurants. It's like Georgetown's Family Weekend! (but without those school-provided boxed lunches). 1. Farmers Fishers Bakers. A...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
bethesdamagazine.com
More than 60 people participate in dance party protest in Rockville
More than 60 people showed up Wednesday night when a nonprofit support group for trans people hosted a dance party to protest a discussion on. “transgenderism” at a Rockville restaurant, according to the protest’s organizers. United Against Racism in Education, a group that opposes the teaching of critical...
Alexandria to give people $500 monthly as part of pilot program
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new pilot program coming to Alexandria could mean an extra $500 in the wallets of people across the city. The ARISE pilot is a guaranteed income program that city officials hope can help ease disparities and help uplift members of the Alexandria community both financially and in other […]
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
arlnow.com
FBI raid on the Pike targeted an ABC News producer, Rolling Stone reports
A national media outlet has shed some light on a mysterious FBI raid in Arlington earlier this year. Rolling Stone reports that the raid on a Columbia Pike apartment building, which ARLnow first reported in April, targeted a well-known ABC News producer, James Gordon Meek. Meek, an Emmy award winner...
fox5dc.com
Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
WUSA
Celebrate spooky season with these haunted attractions across DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON — Halloween will be here any day now, and what better way to get in the spirit than getting spooked? Here's a list of places around the D.C. area where you can let out your most blood-curdling screams and make memories to last well past the season. Wimpy...
Georgetown Voice
Students walk out in protest of Mike Pence GU Politics event
On the evening of Oct. 19th, former Vice President Mike Pence came to Georgetown’s campus to speak to young political minds about the future of conservatism, as well as answer student questions. Not all in attendance decided to tolerate his words and presence. The GU Politics event with Pence,...
livability.com
Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live
A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
Officers investigate Northeast, DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Northeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call of a shooting located in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot and was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
WTOP
‘Drop, cover and hold on’: Annual earthquake drill to take place in DC region and beyond
The U.S. West Coast may be known for being earthquake central, but the D.C. region can also experience them. That’s why at businesses, schools, government buildings and other locations in the area and around the nation, earthquake drills will take place this Thursday. The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is...
WJLA
DCPS, police looking into allegations that a DC teacher locked child in closet
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are looking into reports that a teacher locked a student into a closet, the school system said. DCPS said that they are looking into allegations that a teacher at Lawrence Boone Elementary School, located at 2200...
Comments / 0