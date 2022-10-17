ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

“Any idea what’s going on?”

Looks like some activity at the former 7-11 at 7th and Rhode Island. Any idea what’s going on?”. On June 24, 2020 this 7 Eleven suffered a fire. Anyone hear who’s coming?. Missed Connection – 6th & I. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by Ted...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

D.C. Police Officer Drove Drunk, Violated No Contact Order

When first asked about the circumstances surrounding his Dec. 10, 2021, arrest for strangulation and abduction, D.C. police officer Manuel Reyes wasn’t completely honest. Reyes, who graduated from the police academy in December 2020, told a Metropolitan Police Department internal affairs agent that he was not driving drunk on the night of his arrest in Arlington. Only after he took a break from the interview to speak with his union rep did Reyes return and tell IAD Agent Diane Brooks that he “wanted to start fresh and start telling the truth,” Brooks said Thursday during a disciplinary hearing. Reyes told her he had more to drink that night than he typically does and only remembered “flashes” of the evening.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Washington International Horse Show to return to Prince George’s Co.

After more than 20 years, the Washington International Horse Show, one of the biggest horse shows in North America, is set to return to Upper Marlboro, Maryland. There are centuries worth of equestrian tradition in Prince George’s County, and even if there’s not as much farmland as there once was, the county is still home to big competitions and a number of competitors.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Washingtonian.com

Halloween Decorations in Georgetown Are to Die For

Another perfect fall weekend, another chance to set up spooky decorations! Not to be outdone by the residents of Capitol Hill, Georgetown residents also have gone all out in preparation of All Hallow’s Eve. Here are some of our favorite displays so far, just as a burst of fall colors has arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities

For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
spoonuniversity.com

5 Places to Eat With Your Parents in Georgetown

There is nothing college students love more than free food. So, the next time your parents take the journey to Georgetown, encourage them to treat you to one of these five delicious D.C. restaurants. It's like Georgetown's Family Weekend! (but without those school-provided boxed lunches). 1. Farmers Fishers Bakers. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

More than 60 people participate in dance party protest in Rockville

More than 60 people showed up Wednesday night when a nonprofit support group for trans people hosted a dance party to protest a discussion on. “transgenderism” at a Rockville restaurant, according to the protest’s organizers. United Against Racism in Education, a group that opposes the teaching of critical...
ROCKVILLE, MD
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition

Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday

WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Students walk out in protest of Mike Pence GU Politics event

On the evening of Oct. 19th, former Vice President Mike Pence came to Georgetown’s campus to speak to young political minds about the future of conservatism, as well as answer student questions. Not all in attendance decided to tolerate his words and presence. The GU Politics event with Pence,...
WASHINGTON, DC
livability.com

Why Frederick, MD, Is a Best Place to Live

A promising business sector, proximity to major Eastern cities, and unique downtown make Frederick the place to be. Frederick, MD, sits close enough to Washington, D.C., to be a bedroom community, but more than 60 percent of its workforce have chosen to live and work in Frederick. The city appeals to residents who look for more than just a commuter lifestyle amid the D.C. corridor. Frederick’s successful blend of history and innovation encourages creative, entrepreneurial-minded residents to make things happen. This is why Frederick has been named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Live for the third year.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Officers investigate Northeast, DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting in Northeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call of a shooting located in the 500 block of Division Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot and was conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy