Change a child’s life for the better, support the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

Pea Ridge Schools Resource Officer adds therapy dog
Pea Ridge Schools will take on a new method to relive stress and calm students and faculty during the day.
Rogers to celebrate National Make a Dog’s Day
National Make a Dog's Day is this weekend on Oct. 22 and Downtown Rogers is planning to celebrate.
nwahomepage.com
Give back by getting your Halloween costume at Goodwill
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is 10 days away, and if you haven’t put together a costume yet, one local nonprofit might be a perfect place to start. The Springdale Goodwill store manager, Christy Jaro, said you can find a costume at one of the Goodwill stores and know your purchase is helping the community.
ualrpublicradio.org
First proton therapy center in Arkansas nears completion with cyclotron delivery
Cancer patients in Arkansas will soon have a new treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Thursday celebrated the delivery of a cyclotron, a 55-ton instrument which will be a key component of the first proton therapy facility in Arkansas. Dr....
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ksmu.org
Virginia diver who died at Roaring River Cave in Cassville remembered as 'incredibly genuine and caring'
A 27-year-old experienced diver who was a member of the KISS Rebreathers Team exploring Roaring River Cave in Cassville died as he was helping to place equipment well below the surface of the spring on Friday. The body of Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia was recovered by his team members...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind this mysterious orb
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light, that to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet Spook Light; all of them named in connection to the area where it was discovered.
Fayetteville man pleads not guilty to presumed death of missing woman
The Fayetteville man facing charges in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of Allison Castro pleads not guilty.
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
KHBS
Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
talkbusiness.net
Tyson exec: Northwest Arkansas poised to become technology hub
Scott Spradley believes Northwest Arkansas, home to Walmart and Tyson Foods, is known around the world as a supply chain and logistics center of excellence. That awareness has resulted in an onslaught of new company expansion in the past five years. Spradley, chief technology & automation officer at Tyson Foods,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FBI back in Picher; another search underway for Welch girls’ remains
Authorities are back in Picher, Oklahoma searching for the remains of the Welch, Oklahoma girls. Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman went missing in 1999.
nwahomepage.com
Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Farmington High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Team of the Week goes out to Farmington. Farmington High School football team absolutely tore through Clarksville scoring 70 points last week. Coach JR Eldridge spoke about his team in the video above. Stay with KNWA/FOX24’s Fearless Friday for our...
