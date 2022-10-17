ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Change a child’s life for the better, support the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

By Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nwahomepage.com

Give back by getting your Halloween costume at Goodwill

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is 10 days away, and if you haven’t put together a costume yet, one local nonprofit might be a perfect place to start. The Springdale Goodwill store manager, Christy Jaro, said you can find a costume at one of the Goodwill stores and know your purchase is helping the community.
SPRINGDALE, AR
ozarksfn.com

A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs

PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
PEA RIDGE, AR
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
BERRYVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Spook Light: The full story behind this mysterious orb

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Since it was first mentioned in a publication more than a century ago, many names have been given to the mysterious, dancing or flickering light, that to this day, people continually claim to have witnessed. The light is known as The Joplin Spook Light, Tri-State Spook Light, and the Hornet Spook Light; all of them named in connection to the area where it was discovered.
JOPLIN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy

A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
LEBANON, MO
KHBS

Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Tyson exec: Northwest Arkansas poised to become technology hub

Scott Spradley believes Northwest Arkansas, home to Walmart and Tyson Foods, is known around the world as a supply chain and logistics center of excellence. That awareness has resulted in an onslaught of new company expansion in the past five years. Spradley, chief technology & automation officer at Tyson Foods,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Farmington High School

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week’s Fearless Friday Team of the Week goes out to Farmington. Farmington High School football team absolutely tore through Clarksville scoring 70 points last week. Coach JR Eldridge spoke about his team in the video above. Stay with KNWA/FOX24’s Fearless Friday for our...
FARMINGTON, AR

