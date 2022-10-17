Read full article on original website
Wasps Netball: Tamsin Greenway shares her sadness about situation and hopes for quick reaction to help players and staff
Tamsin Greenway has spoken to Sky Sports about her sadness at the situation at Wasps, she hopes netball reacts quickly to help the players and staff and the sport can also take lessons going forwards. Greenway was instrumental in the inception of Wasps Netball and as both a coach, leader...
Manly Sea Eagles: Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau'atu open up on "pride" jersey boycott
Two of the seven Manly players who declined to wear a "pride" jersey in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) have broken their silence on the furore, saying they hope people can respect their decision and move on. The players stood down from an NRL match against the Sydney Roosters in...
All-Ireland officials Sean Hurson and Colm Lyons discuss solutions to recent examples of referee abuse
As the GAA prepares for its 'Respect the Referee Day' this weekend, the association is making moves to foster a healthier culture surrounding its match officials. Amidst some high profile incidents of alleged assaults in recent weeks, there is a hunger for change. "We're human and we have families. People...
Rehanne Skinner interview: Tottenham Women's head coach discusses her blueprint for Women's Super League success
Walking through the carefully constructed halls at their Enfield training base, it's easy to see why Tottenham Women, led by Rehanne Skinner, have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. Nothing is left to chance. Every detail, decision and determination is geared towards providing Spurs with the quickest, most...
European Super League could be in place by 2024/25 season, says new chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new European Super League with no permanent membership could be up and running by the 2024/25 season, the chief executive of the company behind the failed project has revealed. Bernd Reichart has been hired by A22 Sports Management, which was formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of...
Chris Robshaw: Former England and Harlequins captain announces retirement
Former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old confirmed the news on Friday morning on social media. "After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game. "Following three dislocated...
VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology | What does every manager think?
VAR was used for the first time in the Scottish Premiership on Friday when Hibernian took on St Johnstone at Easter Road. The technology was due to be introduced after the break for the World Cup, but the Scottish FA and SPFL have moved fast to implement it ahead of schedule.
Bruno Guimaraes exclusive interview: I was born to play in the Premier League and I want to be a Newcastle legend
Bruno Guimaraes is looking out over the pristine playing surface at an empty St James' Park. Less than 48 hours ago, he was there, in the middle of it all, helping Newcastle win a third game in four, his name reverberating around the ground as it so often does. "The...
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino linked to job
Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho's poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park. Carragher's former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.
Lyon Women 1-5 Arsenal Women: Champions League holders torn apart by impressive Gunners in France
Arsenal made a spectacular start to their Women's Champions League campaign by crushing holders Lyon 5-1 in France on Wednesday night. England forward Beth Mead, who was named runner-up for the women's Ballon d'Or on Monday, scored twice as Arsenal delivered an immediate and emphatic statement of European intent. Lyon...
Derrell Olpherts: Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith aims to harness new signing's versatility
Rohan Smith believes Derrell Olpherts' versatility will prove vital to Leeds Rhinos after the back made the switch from Super League rivals Castleford Tigers. The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with last season's Grand Final runners-up, having spent three seasons with the Tigers after joining from Salford Red Devils in 2020.
England Lions: Teenager Rehan Ahmed named in 15-man squad; Jofra Archer to travel to UAE
England Lions have named teenager Rehan Ahmed in their 15-man squad for a training camp to the UAE in November, while Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will join the travelling party to step up their recovery from injury. The squad will be in the UAE from November 6-27, while England...
South Asians in football: Nity Raj wants action as Brentford's Deji Davies named FA Inclusion Advisory Board chair
Brentford FC director Nity Raj says football has a long way to go to normailse the presence of British South Asians across the elite game. British South Asians are the largest single ethnic minority group in Britain, but remain heavily under-represented across the English game - an issue that football has failed to effectively tackle up to this point.
What do Scotland and Ireland need to do progress to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup?
It's all to play for in Group B of the T20 World Cup, with all four teams vying for the final two places in the Super 12s. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already qualified, with Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe and the West Indies looking to join them. All four teams...
Mick Beale: QPR head coach turns down Wolves approach
Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale says he turned down an approach from Wolves about their vacant managerial position because "it wasn't the right moment". The Premier League strugglers officially asked the Championship leaders for permission to speak to Beale, 42, a former assistant of Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa, but he will remain at QPR.
Tailteann Cup Team of the Year 2022: Westmeath lead the way after claiming inaugural title
Champions Westmeath lead the way in the inaugural Tailteann Cup team of the year. 2022 saw the second-tier championship held for the first time, with it widely deemed a resounding success. The Lake County claimed the title, defeating Cavan in the final in what proved to be Jack Cooney's last...
Fabio Vieira: The 'rebellious' wonder kid now plying his trade in the Premier League at Arsenal
“Vieira, woah. Vieira, woah.” The chant was ready-made. Of course, it was first heard in a different era, directed towards a different player. But Arsenal supporters have been efficient enough to recycle one of the club’s most famous fan songs and put it to good use. Fabio Vieira...
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?
Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
Players Championship Darts: Dave Chisnall defies rookie Josh Rock to claim title | "My goal is the Premier League"
Dave Chisnall secured his second ranking title inside a month by winning Players Championship 25 on Thursday, seeing off rookie Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider. The first of four Players Championship events this week saw Chisnall scoop the £12,000 title at the Barnsley Metrodome with a commanding performance in the final, wrapping up his seventh victory of the day.
