ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Chris Robshaw: Former England and Harlequins captain announces retirement

Former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old confirmed the news on Friday morning on social media. "After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game. "Following three dislocated...
SkySports

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa with Mauricio Pochettino linked to job

Jamie Carragher analyses Steven Gerrard's sacking at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho's poor form and whether Mauricio Pochettino could replace Gerrard at Villa Park. Carragher's former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard was sacked on Thursday night after a damaging 3-0 defeat at Fulham that leaves the club 17th in the Premier League, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.
SkySports

South Asians in football: Nity Raj wants action as Brentford's Deji Davies named FA Inclusion Advisory Board chair

Brentford FC director Nity Raj says football has a long way to go to normailse the presence of British South Asians across the elite game. British South Asians are the largest single ethnic minority group in Britain, but remain heavily under-represented across the English game - an issue that football has failed to effectively tackle up to this point.
SkySports

Mick Beale: QPR head coach turns down Wolves approach

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale says he turned down an approach from Wolves about their vacant managerial position because "it wasn't the right moment". The Premier League strugglers officially asked the Championship leaders for permission to speak to Beale, 42, a former assistant of Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa, but he will remain at QPR.
SkySports

Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss urges side to fight 'monster' Man Utd and says winter World Cup can't happen again

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Manchester United remain a "monster" in world football but is excited to see his team test themselves at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Italian has repeatedly talked up the spending power of Erik ten Hag's side during the opening months of the season, especially in reference to Spurs' own ability in the transfer market.
SkySports

Is Tottenham's 'high-wire' style catching up with them after deserved defeat at Manchester United?

Wednesday night's deserved defeat at Manchester United was another underwhelming performance from Tottenham this season - and this time they did not get away with it. Spurs have played 15 games in all competitions this season and only a handful have been truly convincing displays. Even the 6-2 home win against Leicester had moments where the Premier League's bottom side were well on top, with the game in the balance before Heung-Min Son's remarkable 13-minute hat-trick blew the Foxes away.
SkySports

Players Championship Darts: Dave Chisnall defies rookie Josh Rock to claim title | "My goal is the Premier League"

Dave Chisnall secured his second ranking title inside a month by winning Players Championship 25 on Thursday, seeing off rookie Josh Rock 8-4 in the decider. The first of four Players Championship events this week saw Chisnall scoop the £12,000 title at the Barnsley Metrodome with a commanding performance in the final, wrapping up his seventh victory of the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy