Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and the Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
'Battle-tested' King's football shows its growth in homecoming win over True North
King's Academy's football team, all but forgotten after an early-season district loss to Glades Central, now appears primed for a playoff run. The Lions extended their winning streak to six games on Friday night, scoring a late touchdown and then making a big defensive stand to turn back Miami-True North Classical Academy 28-23...
