American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Putin demands all-Russia war effort as he declares martial law in occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was introducing martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed last month as its own territory but is struggling to defend from Ukrainian advances.
White House says Iranian troops 'directly engaged on the ground' in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine
White House says Iranian troops 'directly engaged on the ground' in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House says Iranian troops 'directly engaged on the ground' in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
China opens final session of ruling Communist Party congress
BEIJING (AP) — A major weeklong meeting of China’s ruling Communist Party was expected to approve changes to the party constitution on Saturday that could further enhance Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s hold on power. The closing session was underway with about 2,000 delegates in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. They also will formally approve a new Central Committee of about 200 members to govern the party for the next five years. Xi is expected to retain the top spot when the new leadership of the party is unveiled Sunday. Foreign media were not allowed into the first part of the meeting, presumably when the voting was taking place.
Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, arrives in Tehran
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab.
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there...
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have...
AP News Summary at 12:32 p.m. EDT
Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered martial law for four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions, doubling down on a faltering invasion he described as “very difficult.” In a tacit acknowledgment that another stinging battlefield defeat may be unfolding, his forces organized evacuations of civilians from one of the first major cities they seized. With a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinding toward Kherson, the battle for the southern city is a pivotal moment for Ukraine and Russia heading into winter. Russia’s increasingly tenuous hold on Kherson and the wider region of the same name as well as Putin’s martial law order were more signs that the nearly 8-month-old invasion was not going as planned.
Liz Truss' destiny: Shortest tenure as UK prime minister
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, a leader whose grasp on power was so tenuous in recent days it spawned a jokey online contest to see whether she would outlast a head of lettuce. The lettuce won. Some other...
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he 'orchestrated' plot to overturn 2020 election
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he 'orchestrated' plot to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he 'orchestrated' plot to overturn 2020 election.
Appeals court panel: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia special grand jury in 2020 election investigation
Appeals court panel: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia special grand jury in 2020 election investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — Appeals court panel: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia special grand jury in 2020 election investigation.
Death toll exceeds 60 after Chad's security forces open fire on anti-government protesters in 2 main cities
Death toll exceeds 60 after Chad's security forces open fire on anti-government protesters in 2 main cities

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Death toll exceeds 60 after Chad's security forces open fire on anti-government protesters in 2 main cities.
