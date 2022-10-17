Read full article on original website
Minnesota Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
valleynewslive.com
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.
kvrr.com
Ready or not, winter is on its way
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust
A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer
A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
valleynewslive.com
Police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a police presence at ‘The Hill’ in Glyndon, MN. A witness in the area is saying there were at least 15 police vehicles at the establishment. This is a developing story, stay with Valley News Live for when more information...
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
valleynewslive.com
NDSU students to protest against Candace Owens’ appearance at the university
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator, is slated to speak at NDSU Monday night, students are expected to protest against her appearance at the university. NDSU students are planning to protest outside the Memorial Union from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to a Facebook...
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
