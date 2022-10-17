ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

WTOP

Indicted former registrar, struggling to raise funds for a lawyer, appears in Prince William County court

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White is struggling to raise funds to defend against corruption charges she says are motivated by politics. White, 51, of Occoquan,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s County teacher receives Fulbright scholarship

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school teacher has been selected for a prestigious scholarship. Chidi Duru, a teacher and science department chair at Crossland High School in Camp Springs, earned a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award from the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC police open new cadet corps training center

Hiring police officers right now is hard. But D.C. police say the revival of the MPD Cadet Corps program has proven extremely popular, and is providing a new source of recruits who can help fill the ranks of an understaffed department bracing for even more departures in the years to come.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Washington International Horse Show to return to Prince George’s Co.

After more than 20 years, the Washington International Horse Show, one of the biggest horse shows in North America, is set to return to Upper Marlboro, Maryland. There are centuries worth of equestrian tradition in Prince George’s County, and even if there’s not as much farmland as there once was, the county is still home to big competitions and a number of competitors.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Faster care for people in crisis: Plan for a new center in Frederick County

Nearly one in five of the patients who goes to Frederick Health Hospital’s emergency room in Maryland experiences mental health or substance use issues. In order to reduce the burden on the hospital and get patients the care they need, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced plans for a new “crisis stabilization center” slated to open in 2023.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote.
WTOP

Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon

The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness

About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Woman attacked on a DC Metrobus speaks out

A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out about what happened to her. On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.
WTOP

Prelude to famous Italian car race comes to Middleburg

Drivers shouldn’t be surprised if they see some rare and vintage sports cars rumbling through the Virginia countryside Friday, and into D.C. on Saturday. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA is in town, with Middleburg, Virginia, as its home base. It’s put on in cooperation with organizers of the original 1000 Miglia (Italian for 1000 miles) in Italy.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WTOP

No charges for ride-share driver in Arlington restaurant crash

The ride-share driver who crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington in August, seriously injuring several people, will not face criminal charges. In a brief statement Wednesday, Arlington County police said its “comprehensive investigation” into the Aug. 12 collision “supported the conclusion the driver experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Dump truck overturns on I-270, blocks northbound lanes

The northbound lanes of Interstate-270 are blocked north of Route 80/Urbana in Maryland due to an overturned dump truck and fuel spill. It happened at 11 a.m. when a dump truck rolled over just north of Exit 26 in Frederick County. The area has been declared a hazmat scene and...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

7 displaced after Arlington house fire

A fire that tore through a house in Arlington, Virginia, has left seven people without their homes. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday on the 2400 block of S. Oakland Street. Arlington Fire and EMS said the house fire was quickly extinguished. One person was taken to the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

