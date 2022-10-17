Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
Indicted former registrar, struggling to raise funds for a lawyer, appears in Prince William County court
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White is struggling to raise funds to defend against corruption charges she says are motivated by politics. White, 51, of Occoquan,...
WTOP
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide $500 a month for 2 years
A guaranteed income pilot program launching soon in Alexandria, Virginia, will provide participants with $500 every month, for two years. The city’s program is called ARISE, which stands for Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity. The city is using COVID-19 funding as a way to try to...
WTOP
Prince George’s County teacher receives Fulbright scholarship
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school teacher has been selected for a prestigious scholarship. Chidi Duru, a teacher and science department chair at Crossland High School in Camp Springs, earned a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award from the State Department and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools.
WTOP
Mayor, police chief back updates to DC’s criminal code, but voice concern
A D.C. Council committee is expected to vote on the first overhaul of the District’s criminal code in more than a century by the end of the month. There’s broad agreement that it’s necessary, but disagreements become apparent when delving into details of the rewrite. During a...
WTOP
DC police open new cadet corps training center
Hiring police officers right now is hard. But D.C. police say the revival of the MPD Cadet Corps program has proven extremely popular, and is providing a new source of recruits who can help fill the ranks of an understaffed department bracing for even more departures in the years to come.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WTOP
Washington International Horse Show to return to Prince George’s Co.
After more than 20 years, the Washington International Horse Show, one of the biggest horse shows in North America, is set to return to Upper Marlboro, Maryland. There are centuries worth of equestrian tradition in Prince George’s County, and even if there’s not as much farmland as there once was, the county is still home to big competitions and a number of competitors.
WTOP
Faster care for people in crisis: Plan for a new center in Frederick County
Nearly one in five of the patients who goes to Frederick Health Hospital’s emergency room in Maryland experiences mental health or substance use issues. In order to reduce the burden on the hospital and get patients the care they need, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced plans for a new “crisis stabilization center” slated to open in 2023.
WTOP
Prince William School Board passes collective bargaining rights as rancor continues between board and education association
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William County School Board adopted a collective bargaining resolution Wednesday night, formally enshrining the right to collective bargaining on compensation and working conditions for thousands of county school employees in a 7-1 vote.
WTOP
Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
WTOP
Expanded Annapolis town center cuts grand reopening ribbon
The Annapolis Town Center shopping mall has been undergoing a major repositioning over the last year, and Maryland officials will attend the official grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 30. The mixed-use development, which is anchored by Whole Foods and Target, has added several new retailers and restaurants, including Pottery Barn,...
WTOP
1,000 students out of Stafford Co. school due to flu-like illness
About 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School in Virginia on Friday due to flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokeswoman with the school system said. WTOP news partner NBC Washington first reported the absences. As a result of the unidentified illness, all school activities and athletics have been canceled through...
WTOP
Woman attacked on a DC Metrobus speaks out
A woman whose assault on a D.C. Metrobus was caught on camera is speaking out about what happened to her. On Monday afternoon, Kyla Thurston was shown being assaulted by a group of juveniles on a W4 Metrobus after she told them to stop cursing around a mother and her children, to whom she had just given her seat.
WTOP
Prelude to famous Italian car race comes to Middleburg
Drivers shouldn’t be surprised if they see some rare and vintage sports cars rumbling through the Virginia countryside Friday, and into D.C. on Saturday. The 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA is in town, with Middleburg, Virginia, as its home base. It’s put on in cooperation with organizers of the original 1000 Miglia (Italian for 1000 miles) in Italy.
WTOP
No charges for ride-share driver in Arlington restaurant crash
The ride-share driver who crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington in August, seriously injuring several people, will not face criminal charges. In a brief statement Wednesday, Arlington County police said its “comprehensive investigation” into the Aug. 12 collision “supported the conclusion the driver experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.”
WTOP
Dump truck overturns on I-270, blocks northbound lanes
The northbound lanes of Interstate-270 are blocked north of Route 80/Urbana in Maryland due to an overturned dump truck and fuel spill. It happened at 11 a.m. when a dump truck rolled over just north of Exit 26 in Frederick County. The area has been declared a hazmat scene and...
WTOP
Frustrated parents speak out against Prince George’s Co. Public Schools boundary changes
The Prince George’s County Board of Education is considering a plan that would overhaul school boundaries throughout the Maryland-county, hoping to find balance between the number of schools that are overcrowded and the schools that are under-enrolled. Two schools — Concord Elementary in Capitol Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary...
WTOP
7 displaced after Arlington house fire
A fire that tore through a house in Arlington, Virginia, has left seven people without their homes. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday on the 2400 block of S. Oakland Street. Arlington Fire and EMS said the house fire was quickly extinguished. One person was taken to the...
WTOP
‘Your Mama Don’t Dance,’ but Jim Messina will have fans dancing in Annapolis
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He performed with Buffalo Springfield, Poco and the iconic duo Loggins & Messina. This Sunday night, Jim Messina performs live at Rams Head in Annapolis, Maryland. “We’ll be doing everything from ‘Watching the River Run,’ ‘Pooh Corner,’ ‘Danny’s Song,’...
WTOP
Va. mother charged after 4-year-old son dies from eating ‘large amount’ of THC gummies
A mother was taken into custody in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, following the death of her young son who ate THC gummies. Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania was indicted by a grand jury on Monday and was taken into custody on Thursday. She is being charged with felony murder and child neglect.
Comments / 0