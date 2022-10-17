ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavern On Rush Closing Earlier Than Expected; Last Day Is Wednesday

CHICAGO — Tavern on Rush will be closing nearly two months earlier than expected, the restaurant announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse at 1031 N Rush St. announced in August it would permanently close Jan. 1 because its lease is ending. But those plans have been foiled after the restaurant failed to extend its management contract beyond Oct. 31., restaurant owner Phil Stefani said in a letter on the restaurant’s website.
Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location

NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
Celebrate Halloween Without Alcohol At Sober Costume Party Friday

IRVING PARK — You can dance the night away Friday wearing your best Halloween costume at an alcohol-free party with spooky mocktails from an open bar. The sober party is 7-11 p.m. Friday at Trigger, 2810 W. Addison St. It’s hosted by Chicago AF, an organization dedicated to creating fun community spaces that don’t involve alcohol.
15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Halloween Parades And Parties, A Beer Stroll, Vegan Market And More

CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.
Chicago Arts And Music Project Hosting Annual Fundraiser For West Side Orchestra Program

EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Chicago Arts and Music Project is hosting a silent auction and fundraiser this month to benefit its West Side after-school orchestra program. The CAMPfire2022 silent auction will kick off 9 a.m. Oct. 31 and run until noon Nov. 4. The items up for bidding range from a handpainted cello to a five-day vacation in Mexico. All auction prizes are available to view now on the CAMP website.
Edgewater’s Maloney Funeral Home Closes After 125 Years; Building To Be Replaced With Apartments

EDGEWATER — One of Chicago’s oldest funeral homes has closed and is set to be demolished as its longtime Devon Avenue home is redeveloped. John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave., closed this summer after 125 years. The funeral home on Devon Avenue is being demolished this week, set to be replaced by a building with stores and apartments, records show.
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Fulton Market Group Wants 100 More Police Cameras Added To Area, Says TIF Money Should Cover The Cost

FULTON MARKET — A Fulton Market group is calling for more police cameras in the area after a woman was robbed last week near an underpass. On Oct. 10, a masked man robbed a woman while she walked home near Racine and Hubbard, according to NBC5. The woman, who has lived in the West Loop for 12 years, told the station her sense of security was gone.
National Museum Of Mexican Art In Pilsen Gets $500K To Expand Educational Programs

PILSEN — The National Museum of Mexican Art will soon be able to reach more students and community members who wants to learn about Mexican art and history. The museum, 1852 W. 19th St., received a five-year, $500,000 grant from BMO to redesign and enhance its art educational studio, which provides classes, tours and workshops to students and adults, said Carlos Tortelero, museum founder and president. The museum will also establish a staff position dedicated to onsite education and engagement, Tortelero said.
Gage Park Pizzeria Delivery Drivers Say They Aren’t Being Paid Fair Wages: ‘We’re Exercising Our Rights’

GAGE PARK — Current and former employees at a Gage Park pizzeria are suing the business, saying it didn’t pay them fairly for hourly work, overtime and expenses. Workers from Naty’s Pizza, 5129 S. Kedzie Ave., were joined by members of local workers rights organization Arise Chicago and attorney Karen Engelhardt for a Wednesday news conference outside the pizzeria to bring awareness to their lawsuit.
Officer Who Killed 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo During Foot Chase Could Be Fired

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021 could be fired from the department. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a watchdog that investigates when police use force, had recommended officer Eric Stillman be dismissed for “acting inconsistently” with police policy for chasing people and had improperly used deadly force. Supt. David Brown rejected that recommendation, saying Stillman should instead be suspended for no more than five days.
Here’s Where You Can Do Laundry For Free In Chicago

CHICAGO — Health care company Aetna is footing the bill for free service at Chicago-area laundromats. The company’s Laundry Days will keep the machines spinning at two Chicago locations to help people in need. Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 24: Your Neighborhood Laundromat, 1400 E. 47th St. 1-5 p.m. Oct....
