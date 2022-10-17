PILSEN — The National Museum of Mexican Art will soon be able to reach more students and community members who wants to learn about Mexican art and history. The museum, 1852 W. 19th St., received a five-year, $500,000 grant from BMO to redesign and enhance its art educational studio, which provides classes, tours and workshops to students and adults, said Carlos Tortelero, museum founder and president. The museum will also establish a staff position dedicated to onsite education and engagement, Tortelero said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO