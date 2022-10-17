Read full article on original website
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company is asking customers on Hawaii Island to conserve electricity on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., when power usage is at its peak. The utility said several large generators are offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation...
Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Many Oahu residents first time tasting Chick-Fil-A
Four years after announcing it's expanding to Hawaii, Oahu’s first Chick-Fil-A is finally open. It's a moment many residents have been waiting for and they had to wait a little bit longer as the line stretched outside of the Ala Moana food court, and past Old Navy.
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in 2015 and decided to nestle their four-bedroom manse right into a hillside. In this way, the estate shares a much deeper connection to the land that surrounds it. Kind of like how Kona’s coffee beans share a closeness to the region in which they’re grown, apparently. After wrapping construction earlier this year,...
Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings
The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
Open House: Fully remodeled home in Kailua and single family home in Mililani
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!. Welcome to Coconut Grove in Kailua! This Must-see fully remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath single-story home...
Find out if you are ready for the next big earthquake
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquakes usually don’t happen frequently in Hawai’i; but when they do, they usually only impact the Big Island. Did you know that earthquakes in Hawai’i can affect all islands in Hawaii’? If an earthquake were to happen, would you know what to do? The Hawai’i Emergency Management Administrator, Luke Meyers, joined Chevy […]
Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.
Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Thursday night. HECO made the request because three major generators were offline. One tripped offline on Thursday afternoon while two others are undergoing maintenance. The conservation plea came a...
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
Mysteries of Hawaii: ‘No one experience is the same’
Mysteries of Hawaii is one of the top ghost tours offered on Oahu bringing people together to honor the past and prepare for the future.
List of new tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Today, there are nearly 250 tenants -- and counting!
WATCH: Apparent large shark swims among surfers
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A video taken over the weekend showed what appeared to be a large shark dropping in on some surfers off waters in Ewa Beach. Lewis Watson caught footage of the incident when he sent his drone out at around 8 a.m. to film his daughter and some friends surfing at Oneʻula Beach […]
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning. The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead. The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly...
Want to learn about elephants? Free admission for keiki at Honolulu Zoo’s ‘Ele-fun Day’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A chance for keiki to learn about the two elephants at Honolulu Zoo!. The city is offering free admission to children 12 and under for an “Ele-fun Day” to highlight elephant conservation. It’s this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All children must be...
Sisters working side by side since the 70s
Among the 150 employees at Maui Divers Jewelry, you'll find these two gems. Rosalina Ramiro and Ceferina Sagayadoro.
Wahine volleyball back at home to host pair of pivotal matches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back in Manoa this weekend to host a pair of pivotal matches. The ‘Bows are coming off of their first loss in the Big West Conference to Cal Poly and are now sitting in second place in the league.
