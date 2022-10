Fans will have to wait a little longer to see one of the best prospects in UFC history. Bo Nickal is out of his scheduled UFC debut fight against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas for undisclosed reasons, sources confirmed with ESPN on Friday. MMA Junkie was the first to report the news. Nickal's first UFC bout will now likely move to early 2023.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO