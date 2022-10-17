Read full article on original website
70% Of CEOs Say Their Network Is Slowing Business Growth, New NTT Study Finds
NTT’s new 2022 Global Network Report surveyed more than 1,300 enterprise networking professionals globally, uncovering a need for network modernization to enable business growth. 70% of CEOs globally say their level of network maturity is negatively affecting business delivery. 72% of top performing businesses already outsource more than half...
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters Australia
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
Wipro Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Digital Workplace Service Provider 2022 for North America and Europe
The report highlights Wipro as a good fit for large enterprises given its comprehensive portfolio of digital workplace solutions, strong focus on value delivery, and a strong client-centric approach. Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, has been named a Leader in the PEAK Matrix for Digital Workplace...
Wipro Appoints Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Wipro Limited , a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 21 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board. In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings,...
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
Secureframe Expands Industry-leading Partner Ecosystem, Announces Launch Partners for the Secureframe Trust API
The Secureframe Trusted Partner Program helps customers get and stay compliant with speed and ease while enabling partners to deliver more value to their customers and unlock new revenue. Secureframe, the modern, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance, announced new partnerships and launch partners for the Secureframe Trust API...
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
IT Spend to Secure Cloud Workloads to Exceed $50 B Over the Next Five Years According to Dell’Oro Group
Newly Launched Cloud Workload Security Market Advanced Research Report. Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced the launch of its new Cloud Workload Security advanced research report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for cloud workload security solutions to secure cloud-based enterprise workloads across the entire application lifecycle (development, deployment, and runtime).
Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams
Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
Magaya and Chain.io Empower Forwarders to Automate Rate Management Operations
Magaya and Chain.io join forces to simplify rate security, accelerate forwarder time to integration, and reduce costly rate errors. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, announced an integration partnership with Magaya, a modern, data-driven logistics software provider that helps its customers optimize every step of operations from origin to destination.
SnapLogic Launches Global Tour to Highlight Enterprise Integration and Automation Success
In-person events feature leading companies and industry thought leaders sharing advice and best practices for advancing data and application integration initiatives. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced the launch of its global Integreat Tour, which will visit eight cities worldwide with the goal of helping attendees drive the greatest possible value out of their data integrations, automation initiatives, and digital transformation efforts.
Contract Logix Named a “High Performer” in Multiple G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Contract Management
“Quality of Support” from Leading Provider of Data-Driven Contract Management Software Consistently Ranks Above Other Providers’ Average Scores. Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced that the company was named a “High Performer” in all G2 Fall 2022 Grid Reports for Contract Lifecycle Management Software including Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Overall for the seventh consecutive quarter. The company was also named a “Higher Performer” in G2’s Overall Fall 2022 Grid Report for Contract Management. Contract Logix’s “Quality of Support” also consistently ranks above average on G2.
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
TechTarget’s Gabrielle DeRussy Named to List of Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders by The Modern Sale and Collective[i]
The annual REVOPS 100 recognizes the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession. TechTarget, Inc, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced that Gabrielle DeRussy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named to the 2022 REVOPS 100 list by The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]®. The list recognizes the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders across the industry based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization.
VodafoneZiggo Chooses Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Dutch telecom provider moves finance, HR and supply chain processes to the cloud. Oracle CloudWorld — Telecom provider VodafoneZiggo is moving a number of business systems for finance, HR and supply chain to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The implementation is led by Accenture and Profource, members of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
IT Expense and Asset Automation Key to Navigating Economic Turbulence According to New Study From Tangoe
Clearer Visibility Across Network, Cloud, and Mobile Assets Can Produce Smarter Decision-Making; Help Overcome Speed Bumps. With the threat of a recession looming, a new study commissioned by Tangoe, Inc., the leading technology expense and asset management solution for more than 20 years, finds that nearly all (92%) of IT leaders are concerned with the potential impact on their budgets and headcounts just as 83% report growing pressure to deliver more with less.
