Avetta Named to the Spend Matters 2022 50 to Know List
Avetta, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced that Spend Matters has named the company to the “50 Providers to Know” list for the fifth year in a row. Each year, the ‘50 Providers to Know’ list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement...
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
Brex Announces General Availability of Empower
Brex announced that Brex Empower is now generally available. The integrated card and spend management solution helps drive 100% compliance and zero receipt chasing in over 100 countries. Since the initial pilot launch, Brex Empower has seen steady growth month over month. Empower alone has crossed $3 billion annualized in...
Klue Centralizes Win-Loss Data from Clozd, DoubleCheck and More in One Central Competitive Enablement Platform
Klue, the category leader in competitive enablement, is helping customers centralize insights and data from win-loss industry leaders like Clozd, DoubleCheck, IcebergIQ, and Fletcher CSI into a single platform for compete. Win-loss analysis — the systematic process of analyzing data pertaining to both lost and won deals — is a...
Enable Raises $94M Series C to Catalyze the Rapid Growth of the Rebate Management Category
Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced that it has raised an oversubscribed $94 million Series C financing round. The round, which brings the company’s total funding to $156 million since 2020, was led by global software investor Insight Partners with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, HarbourVest Partners, SE Ventures, PSP Growth and existing investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and others. This investment will be used to accelerate the growth of the company’s rebate management platform, which manufacturers, distributors, and retailers use to easily manage their rebate strategies and turn them into an engine for growth. In addition to the raise, Philine Huizing from Insight Partners will join Enable’s Board of Directors.
Arm Your Team With Response Automation to Create Deal-Winning Content
Response management solutions utilize AI-powered software to aggregate the content created by a company’s subject matter experts (SMEs), and make it readily available to everyone, on-demand. When content and knowledge from throughout an organization are consolidated and scored, response automation surfaces information for teams responsible for creating revenue, including sales and proposal management. By integrating this solution with other technologies such as a sales enablement software or CRM, the outcomes associated with the content are automatically surfaced, facilitating ongoing, data-driven content optimization for teams on the front line of revenue generation.
Introducing Incode Workflows For Organizations Seeking To Accelerate Customer Onboarding Experiences and Maximize Conversion
Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows. Incode Technologies Inc., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
Magaya and Chain.io Empower Forwarders to Automate Rate Management Operations
Magaya and Chain.io join forces to simplify rate security, accelerate forwarder time to integration, and reduce costly rate errors. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, announced an integration partnership with Magaya, a modern, data-driven logistics software provider that helps its customers optimize every step of operations from origin to destination.
Hightouch Named Fivetran Ecosystem Partner of the Year
More than 150 mutual customers choose Hightouch and Fivetran to close their data loop. Hightouch announced that it has been named the 2022 Ecosystem Partner of the Year award winner by Fivetran. This award was presented today at Fivetran’s virtual Partner Summit. Hightouch was recognized for the company’s achievements...
Secureframe Expands Industry-leading Partner Ecosystem, Announces Launch Partners for the Secureframe Trust API
The Secureframe Trusted Partner Program helps customers get and stay compliant with speed and ease while enabling partners to deliver more value to their customers and unlock new revenue. Secureframe, the modern, all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance, announced new partnerships and launch partners for the Secureframe Trust API...
A New Category of Data is Required to Help Companies Achieve Accurate Prospecting and Greater Revenue
Jeffrey Ha, Rev Chief Go-to-Market Officer, explains to sales leaders: Traditional firmographics in sales technology solutions are being pushed aside for exegraphics and Artificial Intelligence. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today issued commentary from Jeffrey Ha, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at...
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
TechTarget’s Gabrielle DeRussy Named to List of Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders by The Modern Sale and Collective[i]
The annual REVOPS 100 recognizes the best of today and the future of the revenue operations and enablement profession. TechTarget, Inc, the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced that Gabrielle DeRussy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations, has been named to the 2022 REVOPS 100 list by The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]®. The list recognizes the Top 100 Revenue Operations Leaders across the industry based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their overall contribution to the revenue operations and enablement profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies of the modern sales organization.
Keebo Raises $15 Million; Launches Automated Warehouse Optimization to Reduce Cloud Data Warehousing Costs
New financing and warehouse optimization features enable Keebo to continue shaping future of cloud data analytics. Keebo, a Data Learning Platform, announced today it has raised a Series A financing round led by True Ventures, bringing Keebo’s total raised since inception to about $15 million. Investors to date include Neotribe, Pear, 406 Ventures, and Uncorrelated Ventures, all of whom participated in Keebo’s Series A, along with new investor True Ventures.
Private Equity Leaders Converge in Bozeman as Ecommerce Shows a Bright Spot in Economy
Private equity leaders were invited to an event to explore emerging opportunities in ecommerce despite economic headwinds as the sector shows no sign of slowing down. Tadpull, the ecommerce service and software solution that is helping brands grow and produce predictable results for private equity investors using data science, presented a new event alongside BigCommerce titled Mountains, Capital, and Commerce. Additional sponsors included Canaccord Genuity, ZaneRay Group, Klaviyo, and Bolt. This event, one of the first of its kind, was specifically curated for private equity leaders and investment bankers involved in acquiring and exiting ecommerce businesses.
OneDay Announces Integration with Knock CRM
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading performance management platform and CRM, Knock® CRM, to bring users a streamlined experience. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform that allows users to create high-quality videos to connect with customers, increase conversion, and improve sales efficiency today announced they have entered into a strategic alliance as a premium partner with Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and managers. The integration of these two best-in-class solutions will allow mutual customers to deliver a more personalized leasing journey for prospects and streamline the leasing process for onsite teams.
Gartner Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Grow 5.1% in 2023
Analysts Discuss the Outlook for the Global IT Market During Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022, October 17-20, in Orlando. Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.6 trillion in 2023, an increase of 5.1% from 2022, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc. Demand for IT in 2023 is expected to be strong as enterprises push forward with digital business initiatives in response to economic turmoil.
SAASTEPS Announces a VAR B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Management Solution for Salesforce Customers
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider known to partner directly with its customers, released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller solution. SAASTEPS announces the first ever comprehensive Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Management solution built 100% Natively on the Salesforce Platform. SAASTEPS, a software provider that built their solutions entirely on the Force.com platform, can quickly and cost-effectively upgrade their customer’s digital commerce, payment processing, quoting, billing, and renewals infrastructure to improve the customer experience, streamline operations and enable accelerated business growth.
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
