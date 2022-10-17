Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
USD/TRY Flat After Turkey Slashes Interest Rates by 150 Basis Points Amid 83% Inflation
The Turkish lira erased its losses on Thursday after the central bank cut interest rates, despite inflation topping 83% in September. The lira has been decimated this year, crashing around 40% against the greenback. From a currency crisis to an inflation-induced economic collapse, Turkey is at a point of no return.
New Zealand’s Inflation Surpassed Estimates, Sending NZD/USD 30 Pips Higher
The NZD/USD currency pair now has new chances. The pair went up three levels on Monday and kept going up in Asia after CPI data came out, getting close to the highs of Friday at 0.5680. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.5640, which is up 0.17% from where it started.
EUR/USD Finds Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back from the current weekly highs. The currency pair now appears to be pinned at around 0.9725, down from 0.9811. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart....
Credit Suisse Records Ease In CDS As Bonds Nears September Levels
Credit Suisse’s bond rose while the cost of insuring exposure to the lender fell. This brought it close to its value seen before its assets declined in early October. There have been serious concerns about Credit Suisse’s ability to restructure its businesses. It has led to the poor performance of some of its bonds, as credit default swaps (CDS) surged.
FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) misses analysts’ expectations
FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) stock fell 4.44% (As on October 18, 11:50:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed on both the top and bottom lines despite a boost from rising interest rates. Adjusted net income was $32.1 million compared to $0.64 in the previous quarter in the same quarter last year. Total deposits decreased by $537.2 million in the third quarter to $10.0 billion related to a $721.5 million decrease in public funds to $1.61 billion in the third quarter from $2.34 billion in the second quarter. The company reported provision for credit losses of $11.4 million compared with $12.3 million for the prior quarter and a mortgage segment loss of $3.7 million compared to a loss of $15.2 million for the prior quarter. Looking ahead, the company said that while it is hoping for a soft landing for the economy in the coming months, it was “taking a prudent approach” with its balance sheet by limiting growth in certain assets, maintaining appropriate capital and reserve levels, managing liquidity, and preparing for a range of economic scenarios.
GBP/USD Extends Declines Towards 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines towards the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back earlier. The currency pair has now fallen to trade at about 1.1170 down from highs of 1.1400. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. It...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | October 19, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index’s bullish trend has not broken yet as the index continues to maintain the bullish pressure. No major bearish correction happens after the latest downward movement. If the index continues moving upward then it will test the 115.00 level and the previous swing high. Traders will continue to maintain a bullish outlook and avoid shorting the U.S dollar.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance Around 113.300 After Rebound
The US dollar index on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line. However, USDX appears to be struggling to advance above 113.300 after finding strong resistance. The US dollar currency index still seems to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, Friday’s...
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Gives Upbeat Revenue Forecast
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), the world’s fourth-largest semiconductor equipment maker by market share, stock rose 10.40% (As on October 20, 11:43:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings and gave an upbeat revenue forecast for the current period. Chipmaking equipment supplier Lam Research expects to lose $2 billion to $2.5 billion in annual revenue as a result of Washington’s latest chip ban on China, which is set to cost the American company some “very profitable” Chinese clients. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash and investments balances increased to $4.6 billion at the end of the September 2022 quarter compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the June 2022 quarter. This increase was primarily the result of $1,190 million of cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by $206 million of dividends paid to stockholders; $140 million of capital expenditures; and $110 million of share repurchases, including net share settlement of employee stock-based compensation.
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) posts inline sales
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) stock fell 1.19% (As on October 14, 11:46:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Demand for CMC’s finished steel products in North America was again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, resulting in year-over-year expansion of contract backlog levels. Demand from industrial end markets was stable, with conditions in most end-use applications unchanged from the sequential quarter, but improved compared to the prior year period. The North America segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $370.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which was largely unchanged on a sequential basis, and up 75% compared to $212.0 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was driven by record margins on steel products and a significant increase in the margin over scrap on sales of downstream products.
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) beats FFO expectations
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) stock fell 1.49% (As on October 18, 11:51:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income available for Common Stockholders decreased $3.4 million, to $67.2 million, compared to $70.6 million, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Funds from Operations (“FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $9.9 million, or $0.04 per Common Share, to $134.4 million, or $0.69 per Common Share, compared to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Normalized Funds from Operations (“Normalized FFO”) available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders increased $12.3 million, or $0.05 per Common Share, to $136.8 million, or $0.70 per Common Share, compared to $124.5 million, or $0.65 per Common Share, for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased $24.1 million to $332.8 million, compared to $308.7 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased $11.1 million to $183.9 million, compared to $172.8 million for the same period in 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals, increased approximately 5.3% and Core income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, increased approximately 3.5%, compared to the same period in 2021.
J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock rose 1.22% (As on October 19, 11:47:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s earnings came in at $269.38 million compared with $199.83 million, in last year’s third quarter. Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased 7% to $552 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $519 million in the prior year quarter. JBT and JBI executed approximately $123 million and $38 million of their third-party dray, independent contractor and power-only capacity costs through the platform during the quarter, an increase of 41% and 10% year over year respectively. ICS revenue on the platform decreased 2% to $391 million versus the year ago period. Operating income for the current quarter totaled $362.2 million versus $273.8 million for the third quarter 2021. Operating income increased from third quarter 2021 primarily from customer rate and cost-recovery efforts and higher volume specific to our DCS, JBI, and JBT business units compared to the prior year period.
Crossfirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFB) Topline Increases 5%
Crossfirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFB) stock fell 2.08% (As on October 18, 11:53:44 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Interest income was $65.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 39% from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24% from the previous quarter due to higher average loans outstanding and higher interest rates. Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was interest of $1 million as a result of several loans returning to accruing status. Average earning assets totaled $5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $359 million or 7% from the same quarter in 2021. This increase in average earning assets was due to an increase in average loans of $396 million. Net interest income totaled $49.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was 6% higher than the second quarter of 2022, and 19% higher than the third quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.56% in the current quarter from 3.52% in the previous quarter and 3.23% in the third quarter of 2021.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Affected by China Lockdown
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock fell 1.61% (As on October 20, 11:42:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Established Pharmaceuticals (EPD) sales increased more than 12% in the quarter. Strong performance was led by double-digit growth across several countries, including India, China, Brazil, and Vietnam, along with broad-based strength across several therapeutic areas. EPD has now achieved double-digit organic sales growth since the beginning of last year, fueled by a steady cadence of new product launches and strong commercial execution. In diagnostics, where COVID test sales of $1.7 billion were significantly higher than expectations but lower compared to last year, which resulted in a modest decline in sales growth overall. Excluding COVID testing revenues, sales of routine diagnostic tests grew 6% in the quarter overall and even faster internationally, fueled by the continued global rollout of the Alinity instrument for immunoassay, clinical chemistry, and molecular testing. During the quarter in the U.S., cardiovascular procedure volumes were somewhat soft in July before strengthening in August and September. Internationally, in addition to similar procedure volume trends, sales were negatively impacted by intermittent COVID lockdowns in China as well as supply constraints in certain areas, most notably in electrophysiology. In diabetes care, sales of FreeStyle Libre exceeded $1 billion in the quarter, and our user base expanded to approximately 4.5 million users globally.
AUD/USD Falls Below 0.6200 After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade below 0.6200 after falling off the session highs of about 0.6350. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade below the 100-hour moving average line. As a result,...
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) increases quarterly dividend
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stock rose 1.79% (As on October 21, 11:51:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted higher than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Further, the company has raised its offer for Swedish Match AB by 9.4% and has agreed to pay $2.7 billion to regain the U.S. rights for its IQOS heated tobacco products from Altria Group Inc. Net revenues from smoke-free products accounted for 30.1% of total net revenues, or 29.2% on a pro forma basis. Market share for heated tobacco units (HTUs) in IQOS markets up by 1.3 points to 7.7% on a pro forma basis. Pro forma total IQOS users at quarter-end estimated at approximately 19.5 million (up by 3.6 million or 22% versus September 30, 2021), of which approximately 13.5 million had switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. The company has increased regular quarterly dividend by 1.6% to $1.27 per share, or an annualized rate of $5.08 per share.
Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) Profit Slides
Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) stock fell 0.45% (As on October 21, 11:53:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s distributable earnings in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 16% to $1.37 billion. The third-quarter profit faltered as wild markets and rising borrowing costs chilled the pace of deal-making at the world’s largest alternative-asset manager. Blackstone’s net income fell by more than 99% to $2.3 million, reflecting writedowns on investments. One drag on profit was stock of public companies including insurer Corebridge Financial Inc. The firm had net inflows of $32.2 billion in the third quarter, down from some $40 billion in the year-ago quarter. Its push to bring private equity beyond big pensions and institutions to smaller investors faces headwinds as retail investors seek more liquid investments. The firm has also been engineering ways to manage more of the money of insurers, in a bid to lock in permanent capital and generate steady streams of fees. This month, it announced a $500 million investment in Resolution Life, which buys life policies, as part of a deal providing new assets to manage.
Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:THTX) beats analysts’ expectations
Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, stock rose 0.49% (As on October 14, 11:44:54 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The Company had planned on filing a supplemental biologic licence application (“sBLA”) for its F8 formulation of tesamorelin by the end of the first quarter of calendar 2022. As the FDA asked us to do a HFS for EGRIFTA SV®, we have proactively decided to do one also for the F8 formulation. This study has been initiated and will be completed shortly after the EGRIFTA SV® HFS study. Further, Theratechnologies announced data from two poster presentations at the 24th International AIDS Conference (“AIDS 2022”) held in Montreal that provided key understandings on the potential of Trogarzo to evolve treatment paradigms for heavily treatment-experienced HIV populations on complex regimens. The Company has also received notice of approval from the FDA for the 30-Second Intravenous (“IV”) Push method of administration of Trogarzo. The Company is also conducting a study assessing an intramuscular method of administration of Trogarzo.
