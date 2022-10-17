Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock fell 1.61% (As on October 20, 11:42:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Established Pharmaceuticals (EPD) sales increased more than 12% in the quarter. Strong performance was led by double-digit growth across several countries, including India, China, Brazil, and Vietnam, along with broad-based strength across several therapeutic areas. EPD has now achieved double-digit organic sales growth since the beginning of last year, fueled by a steady cadence of new product launches and strong commercial execution. In diagnostics, where COVID test sales of $1.7 billion were significantly higher than expectations but lower compared to last year, which resulted in a modest decline in sales growth overall. Excluding COVID testing revenues, sales of routine diagnostic tests grew 6% in the quarter overall and even faster internationally, fueled by the continued global rollout of the Alinity instrument for immunoassay, clinical chemistry, and molecular testing. During the quarter in the U.S., cardiovascular procedure volumes were somewhat soft in July before strengthening in August and September. Internationally, in addition to similar procedure volume trends, sales were negatively impacted by intermittent COVID lockdowns in China as well as supply constraints in certain areas, most notably in electrophysiology. In diabetes care, sales of FreeStyle Libre exceeded $1 billion in the quarter, and our user base expanded to approximately 4.5 million users globally.

