Read full article on original website
Related
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
104.1 WIKY
Whirlpool opens factory in Argentina with $52 million investment
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Appliance maker Whirlpool Corp is set to inaugurate a new factory in Buenos Aires after a $52 million investment, with plans to export more than 70% of the local production, Joao Carlos Brega, the firm’s Latin America chief, said. The plant, which will employ...
Maria Sakkari reaches Guadalajara semis, earns WTA Finals bid
Fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece beat eighth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia on Friday in a match that had more at
104.1 WIKY
Japan Sept imports jump 45.9% year/year to record – MOF
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s imports rose 45.9% in September from a year earlier to the highest on record, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. That compared with a 45.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 49.9% gain in August. Exports rose 28.9%...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Europe’s alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply
LONDON – Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended.
104.1 WIKY
Motor racing-U.S. Grand Prix plants 296 trees to honour retiring Vettel
(Reuters) – The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will plant 296 trees to honour retiring four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin for his contributions to the sport and environmental causes. The 296 trees represent the German’s total number of...
Comments / 0