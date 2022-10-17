Read full article on original website
GMC Hummer EV Owner Charged Over $4,000 For Taillight Replacement
GMC Hummer EV owners should be very careful not to damage their vehicles’ taillights, because they are apparently extremely expensive to replace. One owner was recently quoted $4,040 not including labor for the replacement of the passenger side taillight, which seems quite steep, even for an expensive, premium vehicle like the new electric Humvee.
While the GMC Hummer EV may not be the most logical or sensible electric pickup purchase, since it’s seen as more of an oversized toy as opposed to a vehicle that you can get work done in, but it’s still remarkably capable. Between its massive weight and power, GMC rates it as being able to tow up to 7,500 pounds.
The GMC Sierra EV features several unconventional design elements, including a front trunk and headlights that aren't in the usual place you'd find them in.
CadillacThe storied brand has decided to take on Bentley and Rolls-Royce with a massive electric sedan packed full of technology, luxury, and intricate details.
The 2023 Toyota Camry XSE Hybrid has a lot to offer.
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill.
Jeep unveiled their first ever electric vehicle, the Jeep Avenger, at the Paris Motor Show. The Jeep Avenger and the rest of the brand’s upcoming EV lineup we announced earlier this year at the brand’s 4xe event. The Jeep Avenger is Jeep’s first-ever EV, and it will only be available in Europe, while multiple other EVs will be available in the US within the coming year(s).
Excellent McIntosh stereo and Uconnect infotainment system. The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L is the largest and grandest Jeep on the market, extending more than a foot longer than the shorter-wheelbase Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which is an already huge full-size SUV. It is a tale of two designs. The exterior...
On Thursday, General Motors unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new electric GMC Sierra. The pickup comes in three trims, with the fully loaded Denali Edition 1 priced at $107,000 MSRP. The Denali Edition 1 was named after the highest peak in North America. According to GM, the all-electric pickup, “is built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be.”
GMC says its Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 battery-electric pickup is "Built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be. That’s why it’s the only EV that deserves the name Denali." We will know what the marketing speak means tomorrow (Thursday), when GM's third electric pickup in a year debuts at 5 p.m. Eastern. GMC teased the face of the Ultium-powered Sierra Denali nearly a year ago with an animated rendering. This second teaser on the eve of the debut gives us a better feel for what to expect. The front fascia advertises the product with illuminated GMC lettering at the center of a grille panel defined by an illuminated border. Upside down L-shaped LED lights frame three LED charging status bars. Below those at the bumper edges are what look like four fog lights, two round units above two squared oval units.
The National Highway Safety Administration released new data indicating that 10 people were killed in the United States in crashes involving vehicles that were using automated driving systems. The crashes all took place during a four-month period earlier this year between mid-May and September of this year. Each of the...
It's the dream of every car enthusiast to power along not at some posted speed limit, but at the limit of what they and their cars are capable. These days, that's a lot; modern tech has pushed the performance envelope for new vehicles well beyond what most drivers can achieve.
GMC moved the headlights down on the 2024 Sierra EV to prevent glare
There are a lot of things that are different between the 2024 GMC Sierra EV’s design and the gasoline Sierra pickup, but one we noticed right away was the headlight placement. On GM’s full-size gasoline trucks, the headlights are about as far up the front fascia as they can be. In the Sierra EV, they’re positioned significantly further down and into the lower bumper below the grille.
Volvo EX90 EV is heavy on sustainability with new Nordico cabin material
After hints from former Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelson and a trademark application for the term "Embla," we'd suspected the electric successor to the XC90 would be called the Embla. New Volvo CEO Jim Rowan explained that after taking brand familiarity into account, the people who decide the names of things decided "EX90 marks a new iteration on our current nomenclature and is reflective of our transition toward a full-electric lineup by 2030." Another symbol of the transition to all EV all the time is Volvo interior designers believing they have created "one of the most pleasant and elegant car interiors on the market" by "reinterpreting luxury and well-being [through the] essential qualities of Scandinavian design: simplicity, well-being and natural sources."
Mitsubishi’s lineup has dwindled in the United States, but its presence is strongest in Asia, where it offers several vehicles not destined for our shores. Its latest concept vehicle previews a vision for a small utility vehicle with beefy styling and a futuristic interior. The XFC Concept is a...
The new 2023 Toyota Corolla Hatchback gets updates to infotainment, audio, styling, and color options. However, the Corolla Hatchback doesn't get AWD or a hybrid.
Which SUV do you want to drive? Could you find near-luxury qualities in the 2023 GMC Acadia SLT?
Starting in the late 1950s, GM, Chrysler, and Ford each created luxed-up sub-models of the full-size cars offered by their entry-level divisions. GM's Chevrolet Division had the Impala, Chrysler's Plymouth Division had the Fury, and Ford offered the Galaxie. Once that trend got really rolling during the 1960s, proletarian American car buyers wishing to flaunt their increasing wealth didn't need to move up from a Chevy to a Pontiac, a Plymouth to a Dodge, a Ford to a Mercury; instead, they could sneer down at the envious Biscayne-driving Joneses next door from the snazzy confines of a new Caprice. A bewildering flurry of model names and trim levels confused everybody for a time, but the LTD became the king of full-size Ford sedans during the middle 1960s and became comfortably established in its throne during the following decade. Here's the car that lived at the top of the LTD pyramid in mid-1970s America: a 1976 LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan.
