Days Creek, OR

oregonbusiness.com

Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland

A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/19 – Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Jackson County Animal Shelter DOG Adoption Event, Candidates For Oregon Governor Meet Tonight For The Last Televised Debate

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted After Main Water Break. The boil water advisory issued by city officials yesterday has been lifted after...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN

A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
GREEN, OR
KDRV

32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
oregontoday.net

Excavation on Ferguson Avenue in Coos Bay, Oct. 19

A contractor for the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board will excavate on Ferguson Avenue between South 11th Street and South 12th Court for replacement of a water main. Work will begin Wednesday, October 19th and continue through November 9th. Residents are asked to utilize off-street parking on Ferguson. Access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained during construction. Please reduce speed and use caution when near the construction zone. Citizens with questions may contact the Water Board at (541)267-3128 ext. 232.
COOS BAY, OR
KTVL

Ripple Effect: Major challenges enforcing code violations at JOCO illegal grows

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Along with Josephine County's challenges getting rid of its illegal marijuana grows, enforcing code violations on those properties is also a major challenge. Thomas Peterson with Josephine County Code Enforcement said he and his one co-worker inspected about 500 different illegal grows each of the...
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HIT AND RUN

Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged hit and run accident on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. the 29-year old allegedly drove his pickup into the back of the victim’s sedan while in the drive through of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect drove away without providing insurance information.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT

Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Roseburg Police jailed a man on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, early Wednesday evening. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted a 30-year old in the 600 block of Southeast Cass Street. The officer learned that the suspect was a City Expulsion Violator. The man was unlawfully within the exclusion zone and was taken into custody without incident.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE

