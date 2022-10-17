Bronx, N.Y. – (October 19, 2022) – It's the final week of the Atlantic 10 women's soccer regular season and the Fordham Rams are right in the hunt to qualify for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship with two matches remaining. The Rams open the week by hosting Dayton on Thursday, while traveling to Massachusetts on Sunday.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO