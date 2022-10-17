Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Readies for Two Matches at Davidson
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball (9-11, 3-6) returns to the road for this weekend's matches at Davidson (14-6, 8-1), starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday, the latter of which will be streamed on ESPN+. All relevant links can be found above. Ramses Challenge. Join...
fordhamsports.com
Women’s Soccer Heads into Final Week of A-10 Play
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 19, 2022) – It's the final week of the Atlantic 10 women's soccer regular season and the Fordham Rams are right in the hunt to qualify for the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship with two matches remaining. The Rams open the week by hosting Dayton on Thursday, while traveling to Massachusetts on Sunday.
fordhamsports.com
Volleyball Defeated in First Match at Davidson
Davidson, N.C. – Fordham volleyball continued its six-match road stretch with a three-set loss at Davidson on Friday night, 12-25, 15-25, 22-25. With the loss, the Rams fall to 9-12 overall and 3-7 in Atlantic 10 play, while the Wildcats improve to 15-6 and 9-1, respectively. The hosts controlled...
fordhamsports.com
Fotis Kokosioulis Added to Payton Award Watch List
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis was among 20 FCS players who have joined the watch list for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which Stats Perform presents to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. He joins Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat who was on the preseason list that was announced in August.
fordhamsports.com
Nir Gross Named MAWPC Player of the Week
Bridgeport, Pa. – (October 19, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Wednesday with Fordham's Nir Gross (Hod Hasharon, Israel) selected as the league's Player of the Week. Gross had an outstanding Saturday, posting six goals, two assists, two steals, and nine combined...
fordhamsports.com
Golf Begins Play at Lehigh Invitational
Bethlehem, Pa. – Fordham golf started the 36-hole Lehigh Invitational on Friday, finishing 14th and led by P.J. O'Rourke's 2-over. St. John's sits atop the leaderboard at a collective 3-under with Brendan Smith leading all golfers at 4-under. O'Rourke finishes the day in a share of 18th with a...
fordhamsports.com
Fordham Athletics to Continue McLendon Leadership Initiative Future Leader Position
Bronx, N.Y. – For the second consecutive year, Fordham Athletics is proud to announce that it will fund a McLendon Leadership Initiative Future Leader position for the department for the 2022-2023 academic year. The McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative (MLI) is a coach-driven initiative that provides diverse college graduates a...
Comments / 0