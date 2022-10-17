Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Small businesses have big challenges. Here's the tech they are turning to
Encouraged by recent successes, small businesses are rushing to exploit cloud computing like never before – and it's a trend that's set to continue as they look for further digital transformation. Such is the strength of the shift to the cloud that Laurie McCabe, co-founder and partner at tech...
ZDNet
Hybrid working: Why more needs to be done to help women thrive
Women in tech, media, and telecom industries have difficulty adjusting to hybrid work schedules, according to research from consultant Deloitte, which also suggests that women report low levels of motivation, higher feelings of stress and burnout, and poor work-life balance. Deloitte's analysis upholds the message in its title: For women...
ZDNet
Here's where your tech spending is going to rise and fall in the next year
Tech analyst Gartner predicts worldwide IT spending will grow 5.1% on an annual basis in 2023 despite the world's slowing economy and almost no growth in spending in 2022. While PC and smartphone shipments have fallen significantly this year due to deferred consumer spending, Gartner analysts reckon enterprise IT spending is "recession-proof" even though worldwide enterprise IT spending growth in 2022 was flat compared to 2021 – the year many businesses kicked off digital transformation plans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
ZDNet
Metaverse, AI and 'super apps': Watch out for these top tech trends in 2023
As many companies prepare for economic turmoil, IT leaders need to figure out how to save costs while also moving digital projects forward. No easy task, by any means. According to tech analyst Gartner, companies who wish to achieve this will need to look beyond traditional tech tools in 2023, particularly as leaders try to align their sustainability goals with new, rapidly evolving technological advancements.
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
ZDNet
Which Roborock robot vacuum is right for you? The top models compared
Chores are not fun, especially vacuuming and mopping the floors, but what if there was a shortcut? Created in 2014, Roborock burst onto the scene with its automated broom. Since then, it has expanded to automated mopping, as well. However, with several models to choose from, it can feel both confusing and intimidating when trying to determine which one is right for you.
ZDNet
Red Hat releases a virtual Red Hat Enterprise Linux desktop on AWS
Once upon a time, and it wasn't that long ago, "desktops" were terminals to mainframes or midrange computers running Unix. Then along came the PC, and everything changed. That is, until now. Today, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is making a comeback. And Red Hat is joining this trend with the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations (RHEL WS) on Amazon Web Services, announced Tuesday.
ZDNet
How to measure pixels on your screen with Screen Ruler
Whether you're a web designer or developer, a programmer, or a graphic artist, you sometimes need to measure the number of pixels that are used by or surround specific elements on the screen. Maybe you want to get the size for a certain object. Maybe you need to measure a...
ZDNet
Android apps on Windows: Microsoft's project takes another big step forwards
Microsoft has released an update for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 that addresses more gaps in cross-system support. This update to WSA, version 2209.40000.26.0, brings improvements to camera support, clipboard stability, multi-threaded performance, security for graphic streaming, and package launches. It also introduces security updates to the...
ZDNet
Chrome brings multi-tasking features to Android tablets, including Pixel Tablet
Google has updated Chrome for Android with special features to make it easier to multitask on Android tablets and on its forthcoming Pixel Tablet. Chrome is gaining a new side-by-side option to make it easier to find the right tab when multiple ones are in use. There's an auto-scroll back feature for quick access to the previous tab.
ZDNet
Passwords still dominate, and are causing headaches for everyone
While Google, Microsoft and Apple roll out passwordless passkey functionality for their platforms, most people are still dependent on passwords. Google last week started testing passkey support in Chrome and Android via the FIDO Alliance, the group behind passwordless sign-ins that use a smartphone's sensors for biometric authentication. Apple in June announced passkey support for iOS and macOS using Face ID and Touch ID for logging into apps and websites. Passkeys are another step forwards.
Comments / 0