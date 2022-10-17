Read full article on original website
Severe drought triggers assistance in nearly all of Kansas, half of Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost all of Kansas and nearly half of Missouri are in severe enough drought to activate a federal program meant to help ranchers who have lost grazing acres for their herds, triggering millions of dollars in assistance. Eighty-five of Kansas’ 105 counties have been eligible...
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,906 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 12, to Wednesday October 19, for a total of 884,969 cases. The state reported 2,866 new cases during the first week of October. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths...
Biden cabinet secretaries will campaign in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The general election is November 8. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh are scheduled for campaign duty in Kansas Wednesday. The two Biden cabinet secretaries will make appearances with Democrat candidates. Walsh is scheduled to appear with Kansas 3rd District Democratic...
Schmidt: Affordability of daily life is Kansans top issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for governor, Derek Schmidt said there are no surprises in what he's learning matters to Kansans on the campaign trail. "The number one thing on the minds of the vast majority of Kansans is the affordability of daily life," Schmidt said. "You've got this out of control inflation, driven by big government spending out of Washington. You've got the rising costs of everything from gasoline, to now they are predicting, home heating costs going into the winter. I hear from more people than ever before this concern that just the daily cost of living is less affordable."
Execution date set for man who killed girlfriend, 3 kids
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7...
Gov. Kelly skips campaign events with Biden cabinet secretaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With advance voting underway in Kansas ahead of the November 8, general election, the Biden administration sent U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh to campaign for Democrat candidates Governor Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids. Walsh appeared with Kansas 3rd District...
US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast
Anchorage, Alaska —The Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Region detected, tracked, positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to a media release from the command. Two U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter...
Kan. Senator makes campaign appearance for Herschel Walker
MACON, Georgia —Kansas Senator Roger Marshall made a campaign appearance Thursday in support of controversial Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Allegations that Walker, a football icon, paid for a woman's abortion have rocked one of the nation's most important Senate matchups, according to the Associated Press. Walker...
