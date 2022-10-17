Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
Related
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Herd of cows loose on golf course in Kentucky
There's a herd of them running around Cherokee Park in Louisville on Friday. WLKY Chopper HD flew over and spotted several steer milling around the Cherokee Golf Course, with some golfers still just chipping away. MetroSafe said that around 9 a.m., a cattle truck and another truck were involved in...
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
Wave 3
Man wounded in late night shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Louisville Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Police searching for family members of child found near downtown Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, said a child was found Friday morning, and they're searching for his or her parents. In a Facebook post, the Madison Police Department said the child was found around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street. The child...
Wave 3
Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night. It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of...
spectrumnews1.com
A sweet treat: McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme at 9 locations in and around Louisville in latest experiment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in nine select locations in, and around, Louisville starting Oct. 26. The test run is the first time McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme. McDonald's said the test is to see how selling the Krispy Kreme products will affect its...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Mercer Co. horse returns after missing for almost two weeks
A woman from Mercer County spent nearly two weeks looking for a 15-year-old horse named Pete. She says it wandered off after a back gate was unintentionally left open.
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
WLKY.com
Louisville man killed six years ago in Old Louisville remembered with balloon release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six years after a Louisville man is gunned down in a parking lot in Old Louisville, his family is continuing to push for answers. The family of Kenny Belt returned to that spot at PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets to draw attention to the still unsolved case and release balloons.
Wave 3
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night. Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said. Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
wdrb.com
Gas station near downtown Louisville offers $2.07 a gallon for limited time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in cars were lined up Thursday on Broadway near downtown Louisville in hopes of an inexpensive fill up. Boone's Shell gas station on East Broadway dropped the price of gas to $2.07 a gallon for an hour and a half, $1.76 cheaper than the state average for a gallon of gas.
Vanished In Kentucky
Isa Pitt is a 15-year-old child listed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) as missing. He disappeared on August 2, 2022, from Louisville, Kentucky. Isa is 6'0" and weighs 140 pounds. NCMEC #1457250. If you have any information, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-574-7060.
Comments / 0