Santa Clara, CA

CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial

SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
SALINAS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide

Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart: Juries in Paul and Ruben Flores' separate trials deliberating

SALINAS -- Two juries are in deliberation in the Kristin Smart murder trial and will decide if Smart's former Cal Poly classmate and his father are responsible for her disappearance. Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's cases...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The ocean waves in Santa Cruz County are calm and at ease. However, one day, this ocean could pose a threat to the local communities. According to a tsunami hazard map from the California Department of Conservation, Santa Cruz County is one of 20 coastal counties that could have a tsunami. The post Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man carrying 8 pounds of drugs arrested in San Francisco's Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man arrested Saturday carrying nearly eight pounds of narcotics in the Tenderloin District was charged with multiple felony drug offenses, according to a news release Wednesday from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Miguel Ramos, 24, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by officers investigating a report of a battery and criminal threats in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street, just north of the Civic Center Plaza. After taking Ramos into custody, officers allege they found 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds) of narcotics, of which 3.5 kilograms was fentanyl and the rest cocaine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue

The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 arrested in Stockton following police pursuit after failing to yield to a traffic stop

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton arrested five people early Sunday after allegedly fleeing from sideshow activities in the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane.Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m., but the driver later identified as 19-year-old Carlos Juarez failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit. As he attempted to escape, he struck a patrol unit and center median, according to police. The front passenger, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Cavarin, attempted to flee on foot and a taser was deployed to take him into custody. Juarez was arrested for evading, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, aiding or abetting in a speed contest and child endangerment. Chavarin was arrested for resisting arrest, conspiracy, and aiding or abetting in a speed contest while 19-year-old Briyid Arriaga, 20-year-old Diego Pineda and a 16- year-old male were arrested for aiding or abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy.
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police break up gambling den in East San Jose; 7 suspects arrested

SAN JOSE -- Seven suspects are facing multiple charges after police broke up an illegal gambling den in East San Jose, authorities said.San Jose police said the underground casino operating in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B in East San Jose was a hub for a variety of illegal activities including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to link a stabbing case to one of the casino operators, police said.On Thursday, SWAT and patrol officers served search and arrest warrants at the location and...
SAN JOSE, CA

