Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
santaclaranews.org
49er Five Attack Civil Grand Jury Report as “Lies”, Bury Ethics Commission Proposal
At last night’s Santa Clara City Council meeting, the 49er Five were not happy campers about the Civil Grand Jury Report. They spent the evening mostly attacking the Grand Jury and Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Kathy Watanabe. “I’m ready to say that this is a political jury, said...
7 arrested in San Jose underground casino, drug dealing operation
SJPD says gambling, drug dealing, and a stolen property marketplace were taking place as they also linked a stabbing case to one of the operators.
Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdicts in Ruben and Paul Flores trial
SALINAS -- The juries deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart have now reached a verdict for both Ruben and Paul Flores. Both verdicts will be read at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's...
mymotherlode.com
Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide
Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
Kristin Smart: Juries in Paul and Ruben Flores' separate trials deliberating
SALINAS -- Two juries are in deliberation in the Kristin Smart murder trial and will decide if Smart's former Cal Poly classmate and his father are responsible for her disappearance. Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office alleges Ruben helped conceal smarts body after she was murdered. The father and son's cases...
Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The ocean waves in Santa Cruz County are calm and at ease. However, one day, this ocean could pose a threat to the local communities. According to a tsunami hazard map from the California Department of Conservation, Santa Cruz County is one of 20 coastal counties that could have a tsunami. The post Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SF police investigating possible shooting after body found in Tenderloin
A body was found at an intersection on Turk Street, and shattered glass can be seen at a nearby business with what appears to be a bullet hole.
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
theeastcountygazette.com
A Drug Smuggler with Eight Pounds of Cocaine was Caught in San Francisco’s Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO — A man who was caught with almost 8 pounds of drugs in the Tenderloin District on Saturday was charged with multiple drug-related felonies, according to a news release from the San Francisco District Attorney’s office on Wednesday. Miguel Ramos, 24, was arrested around 1:30 a.m....
Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday, West Cliff Drive was filled with hundreds of bike riders, joggers and skaters for the 8th Annual Open Streets Santa Cruz Event. The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two miles of West Cliff Drive from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park were The post Open Streets Santa Cruz returns after a two-year hiatus appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
KCRA.com
PG&E customers in 13 California counties could have power shut off this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 13 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. Two tribal communities could also see shutoffs. If PG&E issues its Public Safety Power Shutoffs, it would be from Saturday...
Man carrying 8 pounds of drugs arrested in San Francisco's Tenderloin District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man arrested Saturday carrying nearly eight pounds of narcotics in the Tenderloin District was charged with multiple felony drug offenses, according to a news release Wednesday from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Miguel Ramos, 24, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday by officers investigating a report of a battery and criminal threats in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street, just north of the Civic Center Plaza. After taking Ramos into custody, officers allege they found 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds) of narcotics, of which 3.5 kilograms was fentanyl and the rest cocaine...
Daily Californian
Man injured in reported shooting on San Pablo Avenue
The Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Saturday night at 2301 San Pablo Ave. Around 10 p.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received notice that a person had been shot, according to the Citizen app. BPD officers were sent in response to the call and were told that the suspect responsible for the shooting was associated with a vehicle. Officers who were at the scene noted that a man had allegedly fled northbound in a “newer-model,” white Nissan following the shooting.
5 arrested in Stockton following police pursuit after failing to yield to a traffic stop
STOCKTON — Police in Stockton arrested five people early Sunday after allegedly fleeing from sideshow activities in the area of Holman Road and Morada Lane.Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 1:45 a.m., but the driver later identified as 19-year-old Carlos Juarez failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit. As he attempted to escape, he struck a patrol unit and center median, according to police. The front passenger, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Cavarin, attempted to flee on foot and a taser was deployed to take him into custody. Juarez was arrested for evading, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, aiding or abetting in a speed contest and child endangerment. Chavarin was arrested for resisting arrest, conspiracy, and aiding or abetting in a speed contest while 19-year-old Briyid Arriaga, 20-year-old Diego Pineda and a 16- year-old male were arrested for aiding or abetting in a speed contest and conspiracy.
KSBW.com
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
Police break up gambling den in East San Jose; 7 suspects arrested
SAN JOSE -- Seven suspects are facing multiple charges after police broke up an illegal gambling den in East San Jose, authorities said.San Jose police said the underground casino operating in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B in East San Jose was a hub for a variety of illegal activities including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to link a stabbing case to one of the casino operators, police said.On Thursday, SWAT and patrol officers served search and arrest warrants at the location and...
Comments / 0